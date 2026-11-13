The Boston Bruins encountered plenty of problems during Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, but one of their biggest obstacles was standing between the pipes at the opposite end of the ice. Canadiens rookie goaltender Jacob Fowler stopped 30 of Boston's 32 shots, helping Montreal extend its impressive point streak to 12 games. His performance also earned him a place alongside a goaltender from the organization's storied past.

According to NHL.com, Fowler secured his fifth consecutive road victory to begin the season, equaling a Montreal franchise record established by Charlie Hodge in 1960. The accomplishment provided another impressive moment in what has become a remarkable opening stretch for the young goaltender.

Fowler Frustrates Bruins Throughout Rivalry Game

Montreal's five-goal advantage understandably received considerable attention, but Fowler played an important role in preventing Boston from making the game competitive earlier. The Bruins actually finished with more shots on goal than the Canadiens, recording a 32-31 advantage.

Fowler prevented Boston from scoring until late in the second period, when Casey Mittelstadt finally broke through. Mittelstadt added another goal early in the third, but the Bruins were unable to generate the sustained offensive pressure necessary to complete a comeback.

Boston's inability to capitalize on its opportunities became particularly damaging because Montreal repeatedly converted chances at the other end. Fowler's performance allowed the Canadiens to maintain control even during stretches when the Bruins generated promising scoring opportunities.

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Montreal's Young Goaltender Continues Impressive Start

Fowler entered the season facing the considerable expectations associated with playing goal for one of hockey's most historic franchises. His early performances have provided Montreal with stability at an important position, helping the Canadiens establish themselves as legitimate Atlantic Division contenders.

The NHL named Fowler its Rookie of the Month for October, and his victory against Boston continued that impressive momentum. He has gone 9-0-2 in 11 starts since losing his season debut against Nashville.

For the Bruins, Thursday offered a reminder of how difficult their division could become throughout the season. Montreal improved to 12-3-4, while Boston fell to 13-5-1 after having its four-game winning streak snapped.

The Original Six rivals will meet three more times during the regular season. Boston will certainly hope to have more success against Montreal's emerging young goaltender when those opportunities arrive.

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