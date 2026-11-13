Drake Maye was still adjusting to life as an NFL starting quarterback when the New England Patriots traveled to London during his rookie season. Two years later, Maye finds himself preparing for another international game with considerably more experience and responsibility. The Patriots will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich, giving Maye an opportunity to produce a much different result than his previous appearance overseas.

New England suffered a 32-16 defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in October 2024. Maye reflected on that experience Thursday while speaking with reporters at Bayern Munich's training facility, identifying several challenges associated with playing internationally.

Maye Remembers Challenging Conditions In London

One of Maye's biggest takeaways from his London experience involved adjusting to unfamiliar playing conditions. The quarterback recalled dealing with a wet playing surface and concerns about his footwear during pregame preparations.

"I was slipping, worrying about my cleats, and just trying to check out the playing field," Maye said, according to Patriots.com.

Those details might seem relatively minor, but they can become significant for a quarterback who relies on his mobility to extend plays. Maye's ability to move comfortably inside and outside the pocket remains an important component of New England's offense.

The Patriots traveled to Germany following Wednesday's practice and held a lighter session Thursday as players adjusted to the six-hour time difference. Maye emphasized the importance of getting adequate rest while maintaining focus on the reason New England made the trip.

MORE: Patriots Could Benefit From Two Significant Lions Absences In Munich

Patriots Need Maye At His Best Against Detroit

New England enters Sunday's game with a 5-4 record following last week's disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots face another difficult opponent in Detroit, which has won six of its first eight games.

Maye's preparation becomes particularly important considering the injuries affecting New England's offensive personnel. The Patriots could need their quarterback to shoulder considerable responsibility against a Lions team capable of producing points quickly.

Unlike his previous international appearance, Maye arrives overseas as an established NFL starter with a much greater understanding of the demands associated with these games. His experience in London provides another resource as he prepares for Sunday's challenge.

The Patriots have an opportunity to enter the next portion of their schedule with renewed momentum. For Maye, Munich also represents a chance to rewrite the disappointing memories of his first NFL trip overseas.

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