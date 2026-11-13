The New England Patriots could get some key offensive reinforcements back Sunday, but injuries remain a concern heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots listed nine players as questionable on their final injury report Friday ahead of Sunday's game at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) headline the group.

New England also ruled out three players: cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee), offensive lineman Ben Brown (knee) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness).

Here's the latest on the Patriots' injury situation heading into Sunday's game.

A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable vs. Lions

Brown returned to practice this week after missing New England's previous two games with a knee injury. He was limited throughout the week and carries an ankle/knee designation into Sunday's matchup.

The veteran wide receiver has appeared in just three of the Patriots' nine games this season, recording nine receptions for 101 yards. His potential return would give quarterback Drake Maye another significant weapon against Detroit.

Stevenson also has a chance to play after participating in limited practices during the Patriots' preparations in Munich. The running back injured his knee against the Green Bay Packers last week, raising concerns about his availability for Sunday's contest.

With Henderson ruled out due to illness, New England could be especially thin at running back. Corey Kiner could see an increased workload if Stevenson is unavailable, while Terrell Jennings is another potential option.

Three Patriots Ruled Out vs. Lions

Henderson, Davis and Ben Brown will not play Sunday.

Henderson's absence leaves Stevenson and Kiner as the primary healthy running back options, assuming Stevenson is cleared. The rookie running back has averaged 4.9 yards per carry this season.

Davis will miss his fifth game of the season due to a knee injury. His absence creates another challenge for a Patriots secondary that will face Detroit's talented passing attack.

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