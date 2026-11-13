There were not many encouraging developments for the Boston Bruins during Thursday's disappointing 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Boston surrendered five straight goals before Casey Mittelstadt scored twice to make the final score somewhat more respectable. Elias Lindholm assisted on both goals, continuing to demonstrate his importance to the Bruins' offensive production.

Lindholm's contributions, however, extended beyond the scoring column. The veteran center won 13 of his 18 faceoffs against Montreal, giving him an impressive 72.2% success rate for the evening. According to The Boston Globe, Lindholm finished Thursday's game with an NHL-leading 230 faceoff victories this season.

Lindholm Continues To Deliver In The Faceoff Circle

Winning faceoffs has become an especially valuable component of Lindholm's game. His ability to secure possession gives Boston opportunities to establish offensive pressure immediately following stoppages. Those victories also become particularly important when the Bruins are protecting a lead or attempting to escape their defensive zone.

Lindholm's performance Thursday stood out because Boston struggled considerably in several other areas. Montreal capitalized on defensive mistakes and transition opportunities, building a commanding advantage before the Bruins could establish meaningful offensive momentum.

Despite those struggles, Lindholm continued finding ways to contribute. He and Mittelstadt both finished the evening with a plus-2 rating, an impressive accomplishment considering Boston surrendered five goals.

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Bruins Need Lindholm's Consistency Moving Forward

Boston's defeat ended its four-game winning streak and dropped the team to 13-5-1. The Bruins remain firmly involved in a competitive Atlantic Division race, where several teams have enjoyed impressive starts to the season.

Lindholm's faceoff production provides an important foundation as Boston attempts to maintain its early success. His ability to handle demanding assignments at center gives head coach Marco Sturm flexibility when determining which players to deploy in important situations.

The Bruins signed Lindholm in 2024 with the expectation that he would become a dependable presence down the middle. His contributions in the faceoff circle offer a reminder that a center's value cannot always be measured exclusively through goals and assists.

Boston will need a considerably better collective performance when it returns to the ice against Minnesota on Saturday. Lindholm's consistency remains one of the encouraging developments for a Bruins team looking to recover quickly from Thursday's frustrating defeat.

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