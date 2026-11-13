The New England Patriots have spent much of the week dealing with their own extensive injury situation, but Sunday's opponent will also be missing several important contributors. The Detroit Lions have ruled out safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback D.J. Reed ahead of their international game against the Patriots at Allianz Arena. Their absences could create opportunities for quarterback Drake Maye and New England's passing attack.

Joseph has been dealing with a knee injury, while Reed has been sidelined by a hip issue. Both players were officially ruled out on Thursday, according to the teams' injury reports. Detroit will also be without center Cade Mays, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Detroit's Secondary Faces Significant Challenge

Joseph has established himself as one of the NFL's most dangerous defensive playmakers since entering the league in 2022. His ability to anticipate throws and generate turnovers has made him an important part of Detroit's defensive identity. Removing that presence from the secondary changes the challenges opposing quarterbacks must navigate.

Reed's absence creates another potential vulnerability, particularly if the Patriots can get wide receiver A.J. Brown back on the field. Brown participated in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday after missing New England's previous two games. His availability could give Maye another experienced option against Detroit's depleted secondary.

The Patriots must also account for Brian Branch, who progressed to full practice participation Thursday. Branch's versatility allows Detroit to utilize him in several defensive roles, meaning New England cannot simply assume the Lions will struggle without Joseph and Reed.

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Maye Has Opportunity To Deliver Bounce-Back Performance

The Patriots enter Sunday's game with a 5-4 record after suffering a disappointing 45-27 defeat against the Green Bay Packers. Detroit, meanwhile, brings a 6-2 record into Munich and features an offense capable of putting considerable pressure on opponents.

New England's running back injuries could place additional responsibility on Maye, making Detroit's secondary absences particularly noteworthy. The Patriots need to sustain drives, protect the football and capitalize when opportunities develop downfield.

Maye has participated fully in practice despite being listed with a right shoulder issue. With several important Detroit defenders unavailable, Sunday's game could provide the young quarterback with an opportunity to deliver a much-needed response following last week's defeat.

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