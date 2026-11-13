While Drew Bledsoe's Patriots career was overshadowed by his successor, Tom Brady, Bledsoe still holds one record over the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Bledsoe was the quarterback for the Patriots for much of the 1990s, when New England saw success under Bill Parcells and Pete Carroll. While his career was uneven to start, Bledsoe used a Week 11 game against the Vikings to not only get a much-needed win, but make NFL history in the process.

The Patriots hold many NFL records, largely thanks to Brady, but Bledsoe's performance against Minnesota still hasn't been matched again. Here's a look back at Bledsoe's NFL record.

Drew Bledsoe's NFL history

On November 13, 1994, Drew Bledsoe attempted 70 passes in one game, becoming the first and only player to reach that mark. The Patriots went down 20-0 in the second quarter against the Vikings, and Bledsoe executed a comeback to force overtime before securing a 26-20 win.

Bledsoe threw for 426 passing yards and had three passing touchdowns in the game, while also producing a 95.3 passer rating.

Bledsoe only went 8-17 in the first half, meaning he attempted 53 passes in the second half and overtime alone. Head coach Bill Parcells said that the drive right before halftime, which resulted in a field goal, was a big reason why the team produced so many plays.

"I remember telling my coaches at halftime, 'Look, we are going to start the second half with the two-minute drill because of what I'd seen at the end of the first half,'" he said, via Mike Sando of The Athletic. "On that two-minute drive, I noticed that the Vikings were pretty standard on their defense in terms of, they were not showing us a couple of things we had seen earlier in the game."

The game marked a turning point for the Patriots, as it was the first of a seven-game winning streak to end the season at 10-6, which earned the team a Wild Card spot. Bledsoe had one of his better statistical seasons, throwing for an NFL-high 4,555 passing yards while making his first of four Pro Bowl appearances.

Bledsoe's 70 pass attempts in a game is still the NFL record, but a few quarterbacks have threatened to reach that mark. Vinnie Testaverde threw 69 passes in a 2000 game for the Jets, while four players are tied for third with 68 pass attempts in a game.

As for Tom Brady? His career high in pass attempts was 65, which came in 2012 against the 49ers.

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