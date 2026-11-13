Coming off a tough loss to the Packers at home, the Patriots head over to Germany to play another NFC North opponent, the Lions.

Detroit is 6-2 this season and currently on a four-game winning streak, representing another strong opponent for New England. Therefore, the Patriots have to be much better than last week, when they allowed over 40 points to Green Bay and turned the ball over four times.

The Lions come into the game with one of the NFL's best offenses that has slowed down lately and a weaker defense that has gotten better over the course of the season. Both sides of the ball will be a test for the Patriots to take advantage of specific weaknesses and try to minimize the Lions' strengths.

Here's a look at the Patriots' keys to victory this week.

Patriots Defensive Keys to Victory vs. Lions

Get interior pressure on Jared Goff

While Goff is having a strong season at quarterback for the Lions, the way for the Patriots' defense to force him into mistakes is to get pressure up the middle. Throughout his career, Goff has performed much better from the pocket as opposed to on the move, where he is much more limited.

That being said, the Patriots can't just assume that Goff will fold immediately upon seeing interior pressure. While the Lions quarterback is among the best in the league with a clean pocket, he is having a solid season outside the pocket as well, which is part of why he is having so much success.

This game should be a chance for Milton Williams to shine, as the star defensive line has a chance to control the game against the Lions' offensive line.

Limit Jahmyr Gibbs as much as possible

No player in the NFL has gotten more carries than Jahmyr Gibbs, which shows just how valuable he is to the Lions' offense. Gibbs has totaled 847 rushing yards, along with 285 rushing yards, while producing 11 combined touchdowns.

The Patriots' defense has been strong against the run this season, allowing just 3.9 yards per attempt in eight games. This game could come down to strength vs. strength, as the Lions are not afraid to ride Gibbs if he is producing during the game.

Gibbs is in the mix to win Offensive Player of the Year at the end of the season, so it would be a tall task to completely shut him down. Therefore, any success that the defensive line can have against the running game will go a long way.

Patriots Offensive Keys to Victory vs. Lions

Attack Lions cornerbacks in the passing game

The Lions' cornerbacks have been a weak spot on the Detroit defense this season, even though they have played better in recent weeks. D.J. Reed has been solid as the No. 1 cornerback on the unit, but the rest of the group has left much to be desired in the first half of the season.

This game should give the Patriots wide receivers opportunities to find space in the passing game, especially if A.J. Brown is healthy and plays. The Lions could ask Reed to take Brown's assignment all game, which would open up chances for Pop Douglas, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams. On the other end, if Reed doesn't shadow Brown, the veteran could be in for his best game of the season.

Additionally, the Lions are allowing the most passing yards per game, at 260.9, and the third-most total passing yards this season, at 2,087. Therefore, Drake Maye needs to take advantage of the weak secondary in the game.

Don't let Aidan Hutchinson wreck the game

The Lions have three players with at least five sacks this season, but Aidan Hutchinson is the clear star of the group. The former No. 2 overall pick has five sacks and six tackles for loss in eight games this season after totaling a career-high 14.5 sacks last season.

However, Hutchinson's dominance goes deeper than the surface-level stats. According to PFF, Hutchinson leads the NFL in hurries, pass-rush win percentage and pass-rush grade.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have dealt with injuries on the offensive line all season long, which has led to more rotations on the group than New England initially expected. The Lions use Hutchinson on both the right and left side of the defensive line, so both Morgan Moses and Will Campbell could see time against him.

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