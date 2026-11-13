The Red Sox made their first splash of the regular season, adding a playoff hero from the World Series champions.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Red Sox are signing Jake Bauers to a four-year deal, bringing in much-needed lefty power to the lineup.

Bauers had the best season of his career in 2026, helping lead the Brewers to their first World Series title.

Bauers was perhaps the best first baseman on the market, and the Red Sox jumped in to make the first big move in the young offseason. The veteran Bauers earned this contract by being a middle-of-the-order bat for the best team in baseball last year.

Here's why the Red Sox signed Bauers this offseason.

MORE:Craig Breslow Reveals Red Sox's Plan for Franklin Arias This Offseason

Why Red Sox Signed Jake Bauers

The Red Sox needed to add to their offense, and they chose to give Jake Bauers a four-year deal.

The lefty is coming off a career-best season with the Milwaukee Brewers, producing an .874 OPS with 26 home runs, and he won the NLCS MVP for the Brewers in the playoffs.

By going with Bauers, the Red Sox add a lefty bat that pairs nicely alongside Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela. The only Red Sox hitter who hit more home runs than Bauers last year was Contreras, and even though Fenway Park is not the best fit for a left-handed power bat, Bauers has the ability to go the other way and utilize the Green Monster as well.

The biggest thing that Bauers brings to the Red Sox lineup is patience, as he had a strong .389 OBP last season. As a team, the Red Sox had a .319 OBP, which was middle-of-the-pack in the majors in 2026.

There were several options in free agency that Boston could have added, like Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena, but Bauers will likely be a cheaper option than those two. Unlike Suzuki or Arozarena, Bauers does not add to the outfield logjam. It should be easier to rotate him and Contreras at first base.

Expect Bauers to be the designated hitter to begin the season, but this allows the team to give Contreras more DH days to keep him fresh throughout the season. That was a big issue last year, when Contreras wore down after being so important during the summer.

MORE: Top MLB Agent Reveals Red Sox Have Goal of Beating Yankees Entering Offseason

Jake Bauers Contract Details

Years : 4

: 4 Total value: $58 million

According to Passan, the Red Sox are giving Bauers a four-year, $58 million deal, which means he will be making $14.5 million per season. Among average annual values in MLB, Bauers will make a similar amount to Ryan O'Hearn, Tommy Edman and Kazuma Okamoto.

Additionally, the Brewers gave Bauers a qualifying offer, so Boston will have to surrender draft picks and international bonus money for signing the first baseman.

Based on the Red Sox's current contracts, Bauers will be the seventh-highest-paid player on the team in 2027.

More Red Sox