The Big East and Big Ten will clash when UConn faces Ohio State on Friday night.

The Huskies are 3-0 to start the season after an 83-41 win over Wagner on Monday, but they did lose a key contributor to an injury in that game. Forward Nik Khamenia is expected to miss several weeks because he needs to undergo surgery on his left foot.

After falling to BYU in its season opener, Ohio State has won two straight games, beating Youngstown State and Marshall.

Here is everything you need to know about UConn vs. Ohio State, including TV and streaming options for the game.

How to watch UConn vs. Ohio State men's college basketball: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: DIRECTV

UConn vs. Ohio State will air on TNT. The game can also be streamed on DIRECTV.

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UConn vs. Ohio State men's college basketball date, start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

UConn vs. Ohio State is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 13. The game will be played at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn.

UConn Huskies men's college basketball schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Huskies: