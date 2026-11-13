Jaylen Brown's first regular-season meeting with the Boston Celtics since his offseason departure attracted a massive television audience.

NBC Sports reported that its Nov. 10 NBA doubleheader, featuring Boston against Philadelphia and Oklahoma City against Portland, averaged 4.4 million viewers across NBC and Peacock. The figure established a new high for an NBA Tuesday broadcast before Christmas, excluding the league's opening-night games.

The audience also rose 69% over the average for NBC's "Coast 2 Coast Tuesday" broadcasts last season. Interest was especially high during Celtics-76ers, with the broadcast reaching its largest audience of 4.7 million viewers between 8:45 and 9 p.m. ET.

The matchup surpassed the previous benchmark of 3.9 million viewers, set when the Chicago Bulls faced the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 17, 1996. That game featured Michael Jordan going up against rookie Kobe Bryant.

Boston came away with a 123-101 victory over Philadelphia, with Paul George scoring 36 points against his former team. George and Brown were traded for one another during the offseason, bringing an end to Brown's nine-year run with the Celtics.

The strong numbers add to an impressive start for NBC's NBA coverage. The network is averaging 5.2 million viewers for its primetime games this season, a 37% improvement over comparable broadcasts last year.

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