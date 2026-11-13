The Patriots have dealt with penalty issues in their losses, and Milton Williams is determined to do something about it.

The star defensive tackle told the media on Friday that he told the rest of the defense that he is fining them $1,000 if they jump offsides or are called for encroachment in a game moving forward. Williams is taking charge to try and curb the team's offside issues, which have reared their ugly head recently.

Over the last two weeks, the Patriots have been flagged seven times for offsides as they lost to the Packers last week and came from behind to beat the Dolphins two weeks ago. In each of those games, New England has lost the penalty battle, which was largely due to those offsides calls.

Williams mentioned that he was called for some of those penalties earlier in the year, so it's his way of holding himself accountable along with everyone else. Williams added that he believes players pay a little extra attention when losing money is a possibility.

Patriots penalty issues

The Patriots have been called for 75 penalties in 2026, but only 67 of them were accepted, as eight of them were declined. New England has committed at least five penalties in every game, and there have been twice when the team committed at least 10 penalties in the contest.

Of those penalties, most of them have come from the offensive line for either a false start or a holding penalty, but the defensive line is responsible for its share of penalties, including offsides and neutral zone infractions. Williams hopes that instituting fines will help discipline the defensive line for the second half of the season.

Williams came over from the Eagles to be a leader on the defense, and this is an example of how Williams is presenting his leadership qualities. The former third-round pick is the highest-paid player on the team, and he earned that contract for more than just his play on the defensive line.

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