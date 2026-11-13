Jayson Tatum is off to an excellent start this season. His scoring is back to his pre-injury levels, he's averaging a career-high in assists, and he's rebounding and defending at his usual high rate.

The only knock on the Boston Celtics star has been his efficiency.

Tatum is currently shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from 3-point range. His effective field goal percentage — a metric that accounts for 3-pointers being more valuable than 2-pointers — is the lowest of his career.

There are a few possible explanations. For starters, Tatum is still getting comfortable following his Achilles injury. It's also very early in the season, and he might still be finding his rhythm. He may even be adjusting to a new role now with Jaylen Brown no longer on the team.

Regardless of the cause, there's reason to believe it's only a matter of time until Tatum's efficiency improves.

MORE:Jayson Tatum Catches Tom Brady's Attention With Latest Instagram Post

The NBA recently introduced a statistic called shot difficulty, which measures the expected field goal percentage for an average NBA player based on the circumstances of each shot.

Tatum's expected field goal percentage is 46.3 percent. His actual mark of 41.3 percent is five percentage points lower, meaning he's converting shots at a considerably lower rate than the average player would be expected to given the difficulty of his attempts.

That ranks Tatum 103rd among 128 qualified players.

Location FG% xFG% Difference 2-pointers 48.4% 54.0% -5.6% 3-pointers 30.6% 34.7% -4.1%

There's another encouraging sign in those stats.

While Tatum hasn't been very efficient, his shot difficulty numbers suggest that shot selection isn't necessarily the problem. He's making considerably fewer shots than an average NBA player would be expected to given the difficulty of his attempts.

Considering how productive Tatum has been in other areas, there's reason to believe his shooting will improve as he gets more comfortable.

And if that happens, the Celtics will have an even more dangerous weapon on their hands.

More Celtics news: