Jayson Tatum's latest Instagram post caught Tom Brady's attention.

Following Wednesday's win over the Toronto Raptors, the Boston Celtics star shared 20 photos from the team's road trip, which included wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

Brady showed his approval with three fire emojis in the comments section.

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Things are going pretty well in Boston right now.

At 10-2, the Celtics own the best record in the Eastern Conference. Their only losses came against the Detroit Pistons on opening day, when they blew a 22-point lead, and the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back.

Tatum has been a driving force behind Boston's hot start. He's leading the way with 26.3 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from 3-point range.

Those numbers have earned Tatum some early MVP love.

Brady, of course, knows what it takes to be an MVP, earning the award three times in his NFL career. He's also familiar with winning championships in Boston, something Tatum hopes to do again.

It never hurts to have a legend of Brady's caliber on your side.

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