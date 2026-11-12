How to Watch UConn vs. Ohio State: Channel, Live Stream & Start Time for Women's College Basketball Game

UConn will face another Big Ten opponent as part of the non-conference slate when it hits the road for a matchup with Ohio State on Thursday night.

After falling to Michigan on Nov. 5, UConn bounced back with a 91-79 win over Iowa on Sunday. Sarah Strong scored a career-high 39 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Hawkeyes.

This will be Ohio State's first real challenge of the season after the Buckeyes beat UIC, Central Michigan and Mercyhurst.

Here is everything you need to know about UConn vs. Ohio State, including TV and streaming options for the game.

How to watch UConn vs. Ohio State women's college basketball: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Live stream: Fubo, DIRECTV

UConn vs. Ohio State will air on FS1. The game can also be streamed on Fubo and DIRECTV.

Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, so you can try the service before you buy. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 100-plus top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

UConn vs. Ohio State women's college basketball date, start time

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday, Nov. 12 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

UConn vs. Ohio State is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12. The game will be played at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

UConn Huskies women's college basketball schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Huskies: