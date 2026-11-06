Patriots Get New Marcus Jones Injury Concern Before Packers Game

The New England Patriots already had several important players dealing with injuries heading into Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, and Thursday brought another unwelcome development.

Cornerback Marcus Jones did not participate in practice because of a foot injury, according to the team's latest injury report. Jones had practiced without limitations Wednesday, making his sudden absence one of the more notable changes as New England continued preparing for Green Bay.

The development adds another concern for a Patriots team already monitoring several important offensive contributors.

Jones' Absence Creates Multiple Questions

Jones has been a significant contributor for New England this season, playing more than 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps through eight games. The veteran cornerback has recorded 41 tackles, one sack and one interception while remaining involved in the Patriots' defensive game plan.

His importance extends beyond the secondary. Jones also handles punt-return responsibilities and has averaged 10.9 yards per return this season, giving New England a player capable of influencing field position without taking an offensive snap.

That versatility makes his availability particularly important against a Green Bay team with enough offensive talent to challenge New England's defense.

The Patriots have not announced that Jones will miss Sunday's game. However, a player moving from full participation Wednesday to no participation Thursday is a development worth monitoring closely.

New England's Injury List Keeps Growing

Jones was one of four Patriots who did not practice Thursday. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, tight end Hunter Henry and running back TreVeyon Henderson also remained sidelined, continuing a concerning trend for New England's offense.

Brown has been dealing with ankle and knee issues, while Henry is recovering from a foot injury suffered against Miami. Henderson remains on the report because of an illness that also affected his availability last weekend.

There was some encouraging news for the Patriots, as defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to full participation after missing Wednesday's practice with an illness.

Quarterback Drake Maye also remained a full participant despite appearing on the report with a right-shoulder issue.

MORE: Mike Vrabel Explains Why Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski Was a 'Unicorn'

Friday's Report Becomes Particularly Important

New England's final injury report will provide a clearer picture of which players are available for Sunday's game. Jones' situation is especially interesting because his absence was not part of the initial Wednesday report.

If he cannot play, the Patriots would need to adjust both their defensive personnel and potentially their return responsibilities. Those changes could affect multiple phases of a game against a Green Bay team capable of exploiting mistakes.

For now, the Patriots have another important name to monitor as kickoff approaches. The combination of Jones' unexpected absence and the continued offensive injuries makes Friday's practice update particularly significant.

More Patriots