Mike Vrabel Explains Why Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski Was a 'Unicorn'

Rob Gronkowski was one of the most difficult tight ends to defend during his NFL career, and his ability to make plays as a receiver was only part of what made him special.

The former New England Patriots star could adjust to passes, make contested catches and create yards after the catch. But he also took pride in his responsibilities as a blocker, something Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel believes separated him from other players at the position.

During a recent conversation, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak asked Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel what made Gronkowski such a unique player. Although Vrabel never played against Gronkowski, he coached against him during his time with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Vrabel pointed to Gronkowski's receiving ability, physicality and willingness to block as qualities that made him a "unicorn" at the position.

"Because he was not only able to adjust and make plays on the football, great body control, great hands, strong football, great after the catch, you know, it was really tough to tackle," Vrabel said. "But he took pride in blocking. Blocking. You know what I mean? Blocked. He blocked defensive ends in this league, and that's just not something that you see every day now."

Vrabel also recognized the physical toll Gronkowski took throughout his career.

"He gave his body to this team and to the game," Vrabel said.

Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots, recording 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in the regular season. He helped New England win three Super Bowls before joining Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning another championship in 2020.

Gronkowski finished his career with 621 receptions, 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns. He was selected to five Pro Bowls and earned four first-team All-Pro selections.

His production as a receiver made him one of the best tight ends of his generation, but as Vrabel pointed out, his willingness and ability to block defensive ends made him an even more complete player.

More Patriots