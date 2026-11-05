Bruins vs. Penguins Score, Highlights From NHL Game: Boston Pulls Away for Dominant Road Win

The Boston Bruins made quick work of the Pittsburgh Penguins, pulling away for a 6-2 victory Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Bruins improved to 12-4-1 with their third consecutive win.

Pittsburgh struck first with a goal from Justin Brazeau, but Boston answered with three goals in the final eight minutes of the opening period. Pavel Zacha got the Bruins on the board before Mark Kastelic put them in front. Elias Lindholm added to the advantage with an unassisted goal after taking the puck away from Erik Karlsson.

The Penguins briefly cut into the lead when Nick Robertson scored in the second period, but Zacha came through again for his second goal of the night. Morgan Geekie followed with another tally to give Boston a 5-2 cushion heading into the third. Fraser Minten added the finishing touch in the final frame, with Geekie picking up the assist.

Zacha led the way with two goals, while Geekie continued his impressive scoring stretch. The Bruins got contributions throughout the lineup and never allowed Pittsburgh to build any momentum after its second goal.

Boston will return to TD Garden to host the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 8. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

NESN provided live coverage of Thursday's game between the Bruins and Penguins.

Bruins vs. Penguins score

1 2 3 F Bruins 3 2 1 6 Penguins 1 1 0 2

Bruins vs. Penguins live updates, highlights from NHL game

(All times Eastern)

Final: Bruins 6, Penguins 2

9:30 p.m.: We are in the final minute. Bruins will remain on top in the Atlantic Division. Bruins depth was on full display tonight as the horn sounded.

9:29 p.m.: Kindel bounces the puck off the right post. What a close call.

9:27 p.m.: The Penguins seem very deflated as they continue to skate out the remaining time. Boston ran some time off passing. Mason Lohrei fired a shot that Brazeau deflected.

9:24 p.m.: A little bit of stop-and-go play.

9:20 p.m.: DiPietro is a little over 6 minutes away from his fourth win of the season.

9:16 p.m.: After that goal, there was a mass exodus of Pens fans and the arena got a little bit quieter. Frederic Brunet robs Samuel Girard of the puck on a breakaway right in front of the goal.

Bruins 6, Penguins 2

9:13 p.m.: Fraser Minten snipes one in. Minten came flying down the ice on a breakaway pass from Geekie.

9:08 p.m.: Kuraly circles the back of the goal and tries, but fails to find an open teammate in front.

9:05 p.m.: James Hagens and the trainer head into the tunnel. Hagens was cross-checked by the Pens goalie a few plays ago and seemed to have some pain in his leg and/or back.

9:02 p.m.: Good to see Ben Kindel back on the ice after the scare a few weeks ago.

9:00 p.m.: McAvoy tries to get a pass to Pastrnak, but a Penguin beats him to it.

8:58 p.m.: Crosby wins the face-off, and we are off. There is icing right away, so back to face-off. This time Elias Lindholm will beat Crosby to the draw. Mittelstadt had an opportunity but waited a little too long for James Hagens to get near.

8:57 p.m.: Time for the final frame. Bruins were outstanding in the last five minutes of the previous period. Let's see what they have in store for the third.

End of second period: Bruins 5, Penguins 2

8:38 p.m.: Sidney Crosby has been pretty quiet tonight alongside most of the Penguins' forwards.

Bruins 5, Penguins 2

8:35 p.m.: Morgan Geekie jumps on a loose puck and takes it to the goal, making it look so easy. He was assisted by Hampus Lindholm. This also marks the third straight game that Geekie has scored in.

8:34 p.m.: Bruins got a little bit of life back after that goal. Both teams are having a decent number of turnovers in the neutral zone.

Bruins 4, Penguins 2

8:31 p.m.: Zacha gets another one. Peterka breaks away and feeds a perfect one to Zacha. Pastrnak was also on the assist to regain a two-goal lead.

8:28 p.m.: DiPietro finally stops the puck after what felt like a barrage of attempts from Pittsburgh.

8:24 p.m.: Pastrnak wheels his way in and tries to shield it away, but the Penguins get it back. Silovs makes a huge save, and Boston is unable to rebound while Silovs is face down, trying to get back up.

8:22 p.m.: The Penguins are skating with a new life after that goal.

Bruins 3, Penguins 2

8:17 p.m.: Nick Robertson finally gets one past DiPietro. He was assisted by Kaedan Korczak and Blake Lizotte. Pittsburgh has pushed back within one.

8:16 p.m.: The Penguins attempted multiple shots, to no avail, but you could hear the reactions from the crowd. DiPietro lunges to his right to keep the Penguins from adding to their score, followed by a point-blank stop.

8:14 p.m.: On the road, Boston has killed only 70% of penalties.

8:12 p.m.: Pavel Zacha gets two minutes for tripping. While DiPietro makes back-to-back stops.

8:09 p.m.: Marat Khusnutdinov steals the puck on a turnover and fires, but Silovs catches the puck.

8:07 p.m.: Sidney Crosby wins the face-off as we begin the middle frame.

End of first period: Bruins 3, Penguins 1

7:49 p.m.: Brazeau attempts a shot that is blocked by Will Borgen to end the first period.

Bruins 3, Penguins 1

7:47 p.m.: Elias Lindholm steals the puck from Erik Karlsson in Penguins' territory and scores unassisted to extend the lead.

7:45 p.m.: Penguins tried really hard to answer back after the Bruins' goal, but DiPietro made some clutch saves.

Bruins 2, Penguins 1

7:42 p.m.: Boston has taken the lead. Sean Kuraly lost the face-off to Lapierre, but the Bruins get the puck. Mark Kastelic records the goal, assisted by Frederic Brunet and Tanner Jeannot.

7:39 p.m.: DiPietro makes a huge save in goal as it gets congested around the crease.

7:37 p.m.: It has been a steady game so far with minimal stops. Penguins have only registered one shot on goal, and that was when Brazeau scored.

Bruins 1, Penguins 1

7:33 p.m.: David Pastrnak finds the puck right as the Penguins tried to turn it over, and is able to pass it to Peterka. Peterka passes to Zacha and just like that the game is tied up.

7:31 p.m.: Pastrnak has the advantage and waits for JJ Peterka to get into the zone, but the pass misses Peterka's stick.

7:28 p.m.: Morgan Geekie's shot is blocked by Declan Carlile in an attempt to even the score.

Penguins 1, Bruins 0

7:22 p.m.: Justin Brazeau puts the Penguins on the board first tonight. He was assisted by Hendrix Lapierre and Kaedan Korczak.

7:21 p.m.: Penguins are full strength. Bruins are unable to convert on the man advantage. We are about halfway through the first period, and the Penguins have not registered a shot on goal; meanwhile, the Bruins have 4.

7:18 p.m.: Right away, Pastrnak fires one off, but Silovs is able to deflect it and send it wide. Pastrnak fires again, just wide. James Hagens tries to score, but the puck is deflected off of Silovs' arm.

7:17 p.m.: Bruins will have the game's first power play. Kris Letang will get two minutes for tripping.

7:16 p.m.: Charlie McAvoy hits one of his own guys on an attempt. The rebound by the Penguins sends the puck to the other end.

7:12 p.m.: Silovs makes a huge save in the paint as Sean Kuraly tried to poke it in. Pavel Zacha wins the face-off. David Pastrnak gets the puck, but the shot goes wide.

7:09 p.m.: It's hockey time. Elias Lindholm wins the face-off against Sidney Crosby.

6:37 p.m.: Arturs Silovs is starting in goal tonight for the Penguins.

6:35 p.m.: Michael DiPietro will be starting in goal tonight. Matthew Poitras, who broke his nose during Monday's game against the Golden Knights, is out as he just had surgery yesterday. Frederic Brunet is back after missing the last three games as a healthy scratch.

6:20 p.m.: The boys are in Pittsburgh.

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Bruins vs. Penguins date, start time

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Thursday, Nov. 5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

Bruins vs. Penguins is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 5. The game will be played at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Boston Bruins schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Bruins:

Date Opponent Time (ET) Nov. 5 at Penguins 7 p.m. Nov. 8 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Nov. 12 vs. Canadiens 7 p.m. Nov. 14 vs. Wild 7 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. Kings 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Penguins:

Date Opponent Time (ET) Nov. 5 vs. Bruins 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Kings 9 p.m. Nov. 8 at Ducks 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Sharks 10 p.m. Nov. 14 vs. Senators 7 p.m.

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