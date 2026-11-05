Celtics Get Encouraging Payton Pritchard Injury Update

Payton Pritchard appears to have avoided a serious injury.

The Boston Celtics guard suffered a right eye abrasion during Wednesday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics have since listed Pritchard as questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Pritchard exited the Bucks game with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter after taking a hit near his right eye. He headed to the locker room and did not return.

Before leaving, Pritchard recorded 10 points and five assists in 18 minutes, shooting 4-for-7 from the field.

MORE: Why the Celtics Sent First-Round Pick to the G League

After the game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an encouraging update on Pritchard's condition.

“He seems like he’s OK. We’ll check on him tomorrow," Mazzulla said.

Pritchard has appeared in all eight of Boston's games to start the season. He's averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 26.8 minutes per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from 3-point range.

If Pritchard isn't able to play on Friday, Mike Conley or Baylor Scheierman could see additional playing time.

Pritchard's next opportunity to return would be Sunday when the Celtics face the Bucks again.

More Celtics news: