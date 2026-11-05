Adam Schefter Raises Concerns About A.J. Brown's Knee Injury, Patriots Future

The New England Patriots might have a bigger concern with A.J. Brown than initially expected.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter weighed in on Brown's injury during an appearance on "Get Up," suggesting the wide receiver's lingering knee issue could raise questions about his long-term outlook with the Patriots.

Brown has been dealing with knee and ankle issues, with the injuries keeping him out of New England's Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. However, Schefter believes the knee is the more significant concern.

"It's the knee again," Schefter said. "And the knee held him out last week, and the knee is threatening to hold him out this week."

Schefter also revealed that Brown's knee was a concern for multiple teams during the offseason when the Philadelphia Eagles were exploring trade possibilities.

The Los Angeles Rams were among the teams involved in advanced discussions for Brown before ultimately making other moves. According to Schefter, concerns about Brown's knee were one reason teams were hesitant to pursue a deal.

The Patriots acquired Brown from Philadelphia in the offseason, adding a proven playmaker to Drake Maye's offense. However, his availability has already become a storyline early in his New England tenure.

Brown played just 30 snaps in his Patriots debut against the Seattle Seahawks before suffering a high ankle sprain. He subsequently missed four games before returning to practice.

Now, another knee issue has put his availability in question.

Schefter acknowledged that he does not know exactly what caused the latest flare-up but believes it could have implications beyond the Patriots' immediate injury concerns.

"It's a knee that I think raises some concerns as to how long he's going to keep playing here in New England and producing at a high level," Schefter said.

For a Patriots team counting on Brown to help elevate its passing attack, keeping the veteran wide receiver healthy will be an important factor moving forward.

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