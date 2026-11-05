Drake Maye Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Drake Maye is adding another honor to his resume after a productive October with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday, earning the first monthly award of his NFL career.

Maye led New England to a 3-1 record in October while putting together some of the best numbers in the league. He completed 90 of 134 pass attempts (67.2%) for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions. His 12 touchdown passes and 119.0 passer rating both ranked first in the NFL for the month.

He also contributed on the ground, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Maye threw at least three touchdown passes in each of New England's four October games. His performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11 was particularly impressive, as he threw four touchdown passes and added a rushing score in a 45-17 victory.

The 24-year-old also earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 4. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 rushing yards in the Patriots' 29-26 road win.

The monthly recognition puts Maye among a select group of Patriots quarterbacks. He becomes the third player at the position in franchise history to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors, joining Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe.

New England had not had a player win the award since Brady received it in November 2017.

Maye's strong October came after a difficult start to the season. The Patriots went 1-2 through their first three games, with Maye throwing six interceptions. He responded with a much more efficient stretch in October, helping New England get back on track.

The Patriots continued their winning ways to open November, beating the Miami Dolphins 24-19 on Nov. 1. Maye threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the comeback victory.

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