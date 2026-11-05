Why the Celtics Sent First-Round Pick to the G League

Chris Cenac Jr. is heading to the G League.

On Thursday, the Boston Celticsannounced that they have assigned Cenac to the Maine Celtics.

The Celtics selected Cenac with the No. 27 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He has appeared in three of Boston's first eight games of the season.

Here's what you need to know about Cenac's situation.

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Why the Celtics Assigned Chris Cenac Jr. to the G League

Cenac is behind Neemias Queta, Mitchell Robinson and Luka Garza in Boston's rotation, which has limited his playing time.

The 19-year-old is an intriguing prospect, but he's still a work in progress. Cenac averaged 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game as a freshman at Houston while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

Because of how raw he is, especially on offense, some viewed Cenac's selection as a reach.

The assignment will give Cenac an opportunity to develop his game while earning consistent minutes and gaining valuable in-game experience.

"He just has to be who he is," Maine head coach Phil Pressey said. "He's a versatile big man. He can shoot a little bit. He's pretty athletic. Defensively, he can protect the rim."

Cenac is expected to make his G League debut against the Westchester Knicks on Friday.

It's unclear how long Cenac will be in Maine, but the Celtics can recall him at any time. NBA players with fewer than three years of service can be assigned to the G League an unlimited number of times.

The Celtics actually assigned Cenac to Maine on Wednesday but recalled him before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

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