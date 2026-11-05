Red Sox Year in Review 2026: Looking Back at Jake Bennett's Season

The Red Sox found a lot of new faces in 2026 who helped them make the playoffs following a slow start, with Jake Bennett being one who played a huge role.

The offseason acquisition didn't begin the season with the team, but he hit the ground running from the moment he made his major league debut. During the season, Bennett pitched his way to becoming a mainstay in the Red Sox rotation, which was important after Garrett Crochet went down with an injury.

Now that Boston is thinking about 2027, Bennett's emergence gives the front office more reason to believe the rotation is among the best in baseball. The lefty is still only 25 years old and has a bright future ahead of him.

Here's a full review of Bennett's rookie season.

Red Sox Year in Review 2026: Jake Bennett

The Red Sox made an interesting trade in the offseason, acquiring Jake Bennett from the Nationals in exchange for Luis Perales. Bennett was much closer to the majors than Perales and gave Boston some added rotation depth.

On May 1, Bennett made his major league debut in a start against the Astros, getting a win after allowing just one run in five innings. From that moment on, Bennett became a valuable piece of the Red Sox rotation, coming into his own alongside the rest of the pitching staff.

Bennett remained in the rotation for much of the season and was a big reason why the Red Sox were able to turn things around during the Summer. The rookie's best baseball coincided with the Boston's 15-game winning streak in July, with the deep pitching staff leading the way.

However, Bennett struggled near the end of the season as he hit a rookie wall, ultimately becoming a bit of an afterthought in the playoffs. Still, Bennett showed the Red Sox that they have a new reliable starting pitcher moving forward.

Jake Bennett's Most Memorable Moment

Bennett's best stretch of the season came from June 22 to July 17, when he allowed just three runs over the course of 33 innings in five straight starts. Amid that stretch were back-to-back starts when he finished seven full innings of shutout baseball, including a start against the Angels when he produced a career-high 7.2 innings pitched.

However, his next start against the dangerous White Sox was even better, totaling seven innings of shutout baseball while allowing just four hits and one walk. Unlike in his previous start, Bennett did not come out for the eighth inning, ending the day on a high note.

This game was at the start of the Red Sox' 15-game winning streak in July, as Bennett's performance helped Boston beat the then-AL Central-leading White Sox 5-0. The Red Sox eventually swept Chicago on the road, which was a big sign that the team was fully turning the corner.

Jake Bennett's Stats for 2026 Season

Games W-L ERA IP WHIP K BB K/9 WAR 20 9-7 3.65 113.1 1.103 91 21 7.2 1.5

Bennett had a very solid rookie season for the Red Sox, as he established himself as a consistent member of the rotation. The lefty made 19 starts with just one appearance out of the bullpen and produced a solid 3.65 ERA while totaling nine wins for the team.

Bennett's season peaked in June and July, pitching to an ERA under 3.00 and collecting five of his nine wins in those months. That hot stretch also aligned with the Red Sox' best stretch of baseball, when the entire pitching staff was dealing in the heat of the Summer.

Bennett did wear down a bit at the end of the season, with his worst month in 2026 coming in September. The rookie had a 5.49 ERA in his final four games, with his role diminishing as Boston prepared for the playoff push. Overall, though, Bennett's rookie season was a success.

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