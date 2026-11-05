Two Red Sox Named Finalists for MLB's Silver Slugger Award

During the Red Sox 2026 season, Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu were two of the biggest offensive bright spots on the team. Now, both have a chance to be honored for their efforts.

Both players are up for a Silver Slugger award, as winners will be announced later in the month. Abreu and Contreras combined to hit 51 home runs in 2026 and were the top two players on the team for both home runs and RBIs.

The Red Sox haven't had a Silver Slugger winner since 2023, when Rafael Devers won the award for third base. That also marked the fifth time in six years that Boston had a representative named as a Silver Slugger, so the drought since is pretty notable.

However, both Contreras and Abreu have some stiff competition for the Silver Slugger award.

Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu named Silver Slugger finalists

Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu were the Red Sox two best hitters in 2026, and the pair of hitters may be honored for their success. MLB announced that both Contreras and Abreu are finalists for the league's Silver Slugger award, and winners will be announced on November 17.

Contreras has an easier path to winning, as he is one of two first basemen up for the award, but the veteran does have tough competition. Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso is the other finalist, and after leading the American League in home runs, Alonso is likely the favorite.

Abreu, meanwhile, is one of nine finalists in the outfield as he fights to be one of the three to take home the award. Other finalists include AL East rivals Cody Bellinger and Chandler Simpson, Angels star Mike Trout, and Randy Arozarena. Rounding out the finalists are Tristan Peters, Chase DeLauter, Riley Greene, and Jac Caglianone

Neither Contreras nor Abreu has a Silver Slugger to their ledger, so a win would be a huge accomplishment.

More Red Sox