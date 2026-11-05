Mike Vrabel Gives Icy Response to Tom Brady Question Ahead of QB's Return

When the Patriots host the Packers this weekend, New England fans will be in for a treat as Tom Brady will be on the call with Kevin Burkhardt for Fox.

Since Brady first became an NFL broadcaster in 2024, he hasn't yet returned to New England to call a Patriots home game. While Brady has been back for other reasons, his role as a broadcaster will give him unique insight into how Mike Vrabel is running the team.

However, Vrabel doesn't seem as excited that Brady is calling the game. When the head coach addressed Brady's return to New England, Vrabel gave a pretty cold and icy response, treating Brady like any other broadcaster calling the game.

Here's a look at Vrabel's strange comment on Brady.

Mike Vrabel's Icy Tom Brady Response

Mike Vrabel was asked about Tom Brady's return to New England for the first time as a Fox broadcaster, and the Patriots' head coach gave a pretty business-like answer. Vrabel said he plans on seeing Brady at Ron Gronkowski's Patriots Hall of Fame induction, along with for media availabilities, but that's really it.

"I'm required contractually to catch up with him at some point," Vrabel told the media. "I'm sure it'll be a Zoom. I'm sure they won't show up here. I'm sure it will be Zoom. So, yep, that's contractually, I'll be talking to him. And I'm sure I'll see him at Gronk's induction on Saturday."

The icy response was notable considering Brady's history with the organization. However, it likely stems from the Winter, when Brady didn't put all of his support behind the Patriots in Super Bowl 60. While most former Patriots were rooting for New England, Brady initially said he didn't have a preference between the Patriots and the Seahawks, even though he did praise Vrabel.

"I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one," Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast. "May the best team win. And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I'm glad everyone's embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position."

Many Patriots alumni called out Brady in real time, and the former quarterback did later say he still has love for the team. Since he wasn't calling the game, though, Brady didn't have any obligations to stay neutral. It's possible Vrabel still hasn't gotten over Brady's decision at the end of last year.

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