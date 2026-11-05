Why Robert Kraft Won't Be At Rob Gronkowski's Patriots Hall of Fame induction

The Patriots will honor Rob Gronkowski's legendary career this weekend, as the former tight end will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. However, owner Robert Kraft will be noticeably absent from the celebration.

Kraft recently had a medical procedure that is forcing him to stay away from Patriots games for the foreseeable future. The timing is not ideal, as Kraft surely wanted to support Gronkowski as he receives this honor, but the owner doesn't have much of a choice.

The Patriots chose this weekend to honor Gronkowski largely because Fox is broadcasting their game against the Packers, allowing Gronkowski to work for Fox at the game. It also means that Tom Brady will be in attendance since he is calling the game for the network.

With so many Patriots entering the team's Hall of Fame in recent years, Kraft has been at every celebration to honor the players. Instead, this is a rare moment when he will miss a Patriots game.

Here's more on why Kraft will be away from the team this weekend.

Why Robert Kraft will miss Rob Gronkowski's Patriots Hall of Fame induction

While the Patriots will be honoring Rob Gronkowski this weekend, owner Robert Kraft will not be in attendance as he is still recovering from back surgery.

"As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony," Kraft said, via ESPN.

Kraft surgery means he has to take it easy and rest at home, which will require him to miss each of the Patriots' next two games. The 85-year-old always attends New England games, and it takes a lot for him to miss being there with his team.

It's fitting that Kraft's back surgery recovery comes during Gronkowski weekend, as the former tight end had his share of injuries during his career. Kraft even said he acknowledged the irony to Gronkowski when he told him of the news.

"I always told Gronk that in my next life, I wanted to come back as him because I had never seen him have a bad day. But after a couple of back surgeries, I take that back. I never want to experience that again," Kraft said, sarcastically.

Kraft will also not be able to join the Patriots when they play the Lions in Munich, Germany, next weekend. New England then goes on a bye week, so the owner should be back to attending games by the end of the month.

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