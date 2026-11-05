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Watch 76ers Star Jaylen Brown Somehow Miss a Wide-Open Layup
By Scott Rafferty,3 days ago
Jaylen Brown wishes he could have this one back.
During the second quarter of Wednesday's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons, Brown picked off a pass from Daniss Jenkins and had a clear path to the basket.
Brown picked up the ball around the 3-point line, took two steps and, to the surprise of everyone in the building, smoked a wide-open layup.
Even Brown looked confused afterwards.
MORE:This Jayson Tatum Stat Shows How Different Paul George Is From Jaylen Brown
The funniest part? Brown was on fire in the first half.
The five-time All-Star led the 76ers with 23 points at halftime. He shot 8-for-14 from the field, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.
Brown finished the game with 30 points, his highest scoring game yet with the 76ers. He also came up with a huge defensive play late in the fourth quarter, blocking a 3-point attempt by Cade Cunningham to help seal Philly's 112-106 win.
Fortunately for Brown, the missed layup didn't come back to haunt him.
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