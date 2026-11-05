Watch 76ers Star Jaylen Brown Somehow Miss a Wide-Open Layup

Jaylen Brown wishes he could have this one back.

During the second quarter of Wednesday's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons, Brown picked off a pass from Daniss Jenkins and had a clear path to the basket.

Brown picked up the ball around the 3-point line, took two steps and, to the surprise of everyone in the building, smoked a wide-open layup.

Even Brown looked confused afterwards.

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The funniest part? Brown was on fire in the first half.

The five-time All-Star led the 76ers with 23 points at halftime. He shot 8-for-14 from the field, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Brown finished the game with 30 points, his highest scoring game yet with the 76ers. He also came up with a huge defensive play late in the fourth quarter, blocking a 3-point attempt by Cade Cunningham to help seal Philly's 112-106 win.

Fortunately for Brown, the missed layup didn't come back to haunt him.

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