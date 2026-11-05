Derrick White Saves Celtics From Stunning Collapse Against Bucks

The Boston Celtics appeared headed for a comfortable win Wednesday night before the Milwaukee Bucks turned the game into an unexpected fourth-quarter fight.

Boston built a 22-point lead and went into halftime ahead by 21, only to watch Milwaukee erase the deficit and move in front during the final period. The Celtics eventually escaped with a 109-102 victory, improving to 6-2 overall and 5-0 at TD Garden.

Derrick White played a central role in making sure the comeback did not become a devastating loss.

White Answers When Boston Needs Him

The Bucks took their first lead at 92-91 after Nate Ament converted a free throw in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee continued challenging Boston, and the game was tied at 97 with just over four minutes remaining.

White responded with the type of composed late-game performance the Celtics needed. His three-point play gave Boston a 102-97 advantage with 2:22 remaining, and he followed with another basket to extend the lead.

Paul George then connected on an important three-pointer, helping Boston finally create some separation. White finished with 24 points and seven assists, while George led the Celtics with 25 points and five made three-pointers.

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A Win That Still Raises Questions

Boston was without Jayson Tatum, who received a rest day, and lost Payton Pritchard during the second half because of a right-eye abrasion. Those absences made the late-game offensive responsibilities even more significant for White and George.

The Celtics also allowed Milwaukee to score 38 points in the third quarter, a concerning development after Boston had controlled the opening half. Tyler Herro scored 25 points for the Bucks, including 18 during the third period.

Boston ultimately made the necessary plays, but the result was considerably closer than it should have been against a Milwaukee team that fell to 1-7.

The Celtics will take the victory, especially with Tatum unavailable. They also have a clear lesson to carry into Friday's road game against Charlotte: building a large lead is only the beginning of finishing a game.

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