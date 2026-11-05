Celtics Face New Payton Pritchard Concern After Bucks Victory

The Boston Celtics earned their sixth victory of the season Wednesday, but their 109-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks came with an unwelcome development.

Payton Pritchard left the game during the second half because of what the team identified as a right-eye abrasion and did not return. The guard's departure came on a night when Boston was already playing without Jayson Tatum, who received a rest day.

The Celtics overcame those absences behind Paul George and Derrick White, but Pritchard's status becomes an important storyline before the team begins a four-game road trip.

Boston's Backcourt Faces Another Test

Pritchard entered Wednesday with a right-shoulder contusion listed on the injury report, making his eventual appearance encouraging for Boston. The eye injury was a separate development that interrupted his night.

The Celtics did not need Pritchard to finish the victory, but they certainly felt the pressure of playing without another offensive contributor. Milwaukee erased a 22-point deficit and briefly took the lead before White helped Boston regain control.

White finished with 24 points and seven assists, taking on significant responsibility in the closing minutes. George scored 25 points, including five three-pointers, to give the Celtics another dependable offensive option.

Boston's ability to survive the comeback demonstrated its depth, although the circumstances were hardly ideal.

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Road Trip Raises The Stakes

The Celtics will visit Charlotte on Friday to begin a four-game trip that also includes games against Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Toronto.

That schedule makes Pritchard's availability particularly relevant. Boston will be playing away from TD Garden, where it has opened the season with five consecutive wins.

The Celtics have enough perimeter options to adjust their rotation if Pritchard needs time to recover, but the guard's ballhandling and shooting provide an important element of their offense.

Tatum's return would also change the equation, although his availability for Friday should not be assumed until the team provides an update.

For now, Boston can appreciate Wednesday's victory while monitoring a new concern. The Celtics escaped a difficult finish, but their next challenge may involve maintaining their offensive rhythm with another rotation player potentially unavailable.

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