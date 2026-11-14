Olive ridley sea turtle hatchling crawling across wet sand toward the ocean – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Sea turtles have never nested on the U.S. West Coast before, which makes this autumn’s events a notable first. Olive ridley hatchlings from eggs laid on a Seal Beach shore are now making their way to the ocean, and biologists have released 54 of them. The turtles were born under the care of the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, not on an open beach, which shapes how the milestone should be understood. ([1])

A nest no one expected

The story began on September 16, when an olive ridley was seen digging and laying eggs at Seal Beach in Orange County. NOAA Fisheries described it as the first recorded nest of any sea turtle species on the West Coast. Three days later, a second turtle was observed nesting about eight miles away, near the Huntington Beach Pier.

Olive ridleys are the smallest of the sea turtles. According to NOAA, adults can weigh up to 100 pounds and measure between two and three feet long. Their presence this far north was not something local wildlife managers had planned for, and it quickly drew attention from scientists and beachgoers alike.

Why the eggs left the sand

Forecast surf from tropical storms off Mexico threatened to wash the nests away. On September 25, a team of federal and state scientists collected the eggs and transferred them to the Long Beach aquarium, where they could incubate in a controlled setting. Cities in Seal Beach and Huntington Beach increased patrols around the nest sites during the same period.

The aquarium ultimately cared for 204 eggs from the two nests. Staff kept them under watch through a long incubation, which ended after 58 days. Veterinarian Lance Adams, who works at the aquarium, described the arrangement as an unprecedented situation and said the facility was proud to serve as a temporary home for the eggs.

Release at dawn and what remains

Some of the eggs hatched in recent days, and the young turtles were carried to the water in the early morning darkness. Wildlife experts chose a beach with little artificial light and few people, since both can disorient hatchlings and draw predators. KTLA reported that the release took place on a Saturday, and that more eggs are still incubating.

The aquarium has said hatchlings typically go through a frenzy period after emerging, swimming almost nonstop for up to two days. That first burst of energy is a critical stretch, and the animals now face the open ocean with no further human help. Their survival into adulthood is uncertain, and no one can yet say how many of the remaining eggs will produce healthy turtles.

What matters now

The Seal Beach and Huntington Beach nests are the first sea turtle nests documented on the U.S. West Coast.

The aquarium incubated 204 eggs, and hatchlings have begun returning to the sea.

Additional eggs remain in incubation, so the count of hatchlings may still rise.

Why these turtles came north

Scientists have offered one explanation for the unusual arrival. LAist reported that researchers believe unusually warm water tied to El Niño likely drew the turtles to the Southern California coast. That explanation remains a working hypothesis rather than a settled finding, but it points to a broader question about how shifting ocean conditions may move marine species into new territory.

For the people who watched the nests, the moment carries a quieter significance. The hatchlings represent a species that was not expected to nest here, and their return to the Pacific is a reminder that the coastline is still changing. Whether California sees more nests in coming seasons will depend on the ocean that the turtles have just entered.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.