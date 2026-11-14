Travelers with rolling luggage walk through a sunlit airport terminal concourse during a flight disruption – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Travelers in Southern California found their departures frozen on Friday afternoon, when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop that halted departing flights at the nation’s airports. The order reached the region’s largest hubs, and passengers at several Southern California airports spent hours waiting for word on when they could leave. The story ([1])focused on the stranded passengers, but the cause of the shutdown has since drawn the most attention from federal officials.

Flights stopped across the region

The FAA ordered the halt just before 1 p.m. The agency cited “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” in its order, which covered departing flights nationwide. The ground stop was affecting flights at Southern California airports, including LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Ontario International Airport, San Bernardino International Airport, Long Beach Airport and John Wayne Airport. ([2])

The disruption hit travelers mid-journey as well as those at the gate. Travelers at Burbank Airport in Southern California said they changed plans and headed home after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop. Others were already boarded when the news arrived, and some were left waiting on the tarmac or in terminals without a clear departure window.

What Duffy says went wrong

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy linked the failure to the age of the system. Duffy attributed the communications failure to aging technology, saying routers handling air traffic control data had become overloaded and started producing inconsistent information. In his remarks, he put it bluntly: “What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system,” Duffy said. ([3])

Duffy described the hardware in some detail. Aging switches and routers in the agency’s telecom network “got overloaded with data” and began producing inconsistent information, he said, adding that the FAA still relies on “1980s little copper lines.” ([4]) He also said newer equipment held up during the event.

Investigators have not settled on a single explanation. Federal investigators have attributed the problems to a possible contractor installation error or potential faulty network equipment. During the transition, a router being replaced began overwhelming other routers across the network, disrupting communications with aircraft and radar systems. Duffy was candid about the gap in knowledge, saying “We haven’t determined what the fault was,” Duffy said. ([5])

Officials also addressed speculation that the outage was linked to other recent tech failures. Microsoft confirmed in a statement that it had no indication the FAA ground stop was related to its service disruption. ([4])

The timeline and the travel ahead

The halt lasted several hours. A ground halt at all U.S. airports ordered Friday afternoon by the Federal Aviation Administration has been lifted, according to federal officials. Duffy said during a briefing that the order had been lifted, but recovery would take time. Flight cancellations and delays as a result of the freeze may last through the weekend, Duffy said, noting that tens of thousands of travelers were stranded at airports across the United States. ([6])

Duffy also set a target for the holiday period. He said he expected flights to be “back up and operational” by peak Thanksgiving travel. For travelers in Southern California, the practical advice has been consistent. Airports in Southern California urged passengers to check with airlines for information on delays and cancellations. Those with trips over the coming days should expect schedule changes even after the stop ended.

A funding fight that goes beyond one afternoon

The ground stop has also become a argument for money. The transportation secretary called on Congress to provide $50 billion to modernize the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure, including replacing aging hardware, telecommunications equipment and control towers. ([7]) Duffy said that, at the time of his latest update, fewer than 400 remained in the air as controllers worked to bring flights safely to their destinations. ([8])

For now, the immediate question for Southern California travelers is whether their flights will run on time this weekend. The longer question is how quickly the country’s air traffic control network can be upgraded, and whether the next outage will look like this one.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.