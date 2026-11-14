Italian flag waving on a pole against a pale blue sky, representing Italy, where regulators fined Meta over users’ photo data – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Italy’s data protection authority has fined Meta roughly $880 million, finding that the company accessed users’ photos without their “specific” consent ([1]). The penalty is one of the largest the Italian regulator has imposed, and it centers on a feature that many Android users may have accepted without fully understanding. The case raises a question that reaches well beyond Italy: how much access does a social app need to the pictures sitting on your phone?

A photo suggestion tool at the center of the case

The feature in question is called “Get suggestions from your gallery while browsing Facebook,” and it dates to 2023. It allows the platform to suggest photos and videos stored on users’ phones as potential posts. Rather than a hidden camera, it works more like a convenience tool that appears while someone scrolls through their feed.

The regulator’s objection concerns how users were asked for permission. The regulator found that Facebook requested a single, general permission to access users’ photo galleries, without clearly explaining that this also enabled the gallery-suggestion feature. Italian authorities described the consent process as too broad, saying it did not let people grasp exactly what they were agreeing to when they accepted.

The Italian regulator also tied its decision to European privacy rules. It said the app breached a directive that protects smartphones as part of a person’s private sphere and calls for free and informed consent. The authority estimated that roughly 20 million Italian Android users could have been affected.

How the investigation unfolded

The inquiry did not start with the regulator alone. The investigation began in July 2025 after a complaint from a consumer protection group. During the process, Meta argued that the matter should be handled by Ireland, where its European regulatory base sits. Italy’s regulator rejected that argument and ruled that Meta breached privacy laws by accessing users’ photos without informed consent.

The authority said the size of the penalty reflected several factors. It cited the number of people affected, and it said the violation was still ongoing for those who have not updated the app and for those who have already given their consent to the system. It also pointed to Meta’s “lack of cooperation” with the investigation.

What Meta must change

The decision goes beyond a payment. The regulator set out specific steps that affect how the feature works for Italian users:

Meta has 60 days to ask users for a separate consent request dedicated to the gallery feature.

The feature must be switched off by default rather than enabled through a broader prompt.

The consent request must clearly explain what access users are granting.

For Facebook users on Android in Italy, that means the photo suggestion tool should not run silently in the background after a general sign-in or setup step. Anyone who uses the app may want to review its photo access settings, regardless of where they live.

Meta’s response and the open questions

Reports differ on how quickly Meta responded. Meta made no immediate comment in the first wave of coverage, but a later report said Meta said it would appeal the decision. An earlier account noted that Meta may also appeal the latest fine. Any appeal could change the final figure, so the $880 million amount should be viewed as the current penalty rather than a settled outcome.

The size of the fine is also worth putting in context. The authority said it amounted to approximately 0.47% of the group’s global turnover. The Italian regulator described the amount as by far the largest fine ever imposed by the Italian regulator, which signals how seriously it views the consent failures.

Some concerns remain outside the ruling. The probe did not examine whether gallery content was used to train AI, which Meta denies. That means the decision addresses access and consent, not whether any photos were used to build artificial intelligence tools.

For ordinary users, the episode offers a practical lesson. A single tap on a broad permission prompt can carry more consequences than it appears to, and the coming months will show whether Meta’s revised consent process gives Italian users a clearer choice.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.