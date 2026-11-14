Space shuttle Endeavour displayed up close inside the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles, under a glowing glass-roofed hall – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

For more than thirty years, the California Science Center planned a home for a retired NASA orbiter that could be shown standing upright, as if ready to leave the pad. That plan became reality on Friday, November 13, when the museum opened its Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center to the public ([1]). After more than three decades in development, folks can finally visit the Los Angeles science museum’s massive new wing. The day began with a ribbon cutting that drew 800 schoolchildren and about 30 astronauts.

A shuttle built to be seen from below

The centerpiece is space shuttle Endeavour, positioned in a launch configuration that reaches nearly 200 feet. The center is the only place in the world to see a complete, authentic space shuttle system, with a flown orbiter, solid rocket boosters, and external tank, displayed in a 20-story-tall launch configuration. That means visitors are looking at the full stack, not just the winged orbiter that most people picture.

Endeavour has a long record behind it. Endeavour flew 25 missions between 1992 and 2011 before its retirement and eventual transport to Los Angeles in 2012. Its journey to the museum was an event of its own. Endeavour arrived at the California Science Center on the evening of October 14, 2012, following a 12-mile, 68-hour trek through the streets of Los Angeles. Crews removed about 220 traffic signals and more than 400 trees to clear the way.

What is inside the new building

The expansion covers 200,000 square feet and nearly doubles the museum’s exhibit space, according to the center. The new wing is organized around several features that give the shuttle a broader context:

A replica launch tower that lets visitors look down at the shuttle.

Open access to the orbiter, including a view of the robotic arm tucked among its handles, straps, and electronics.

A chance to view the vehicle from underneath, all the way to the top.

Roughly 100 aerospace artifacts and 100 interactive exhibits spread across three multilevel galleries.

Four space-themed IMAX films screened as part of the opening, including Journey to Space 3D, which traces Endeavour’s trip to California.

The building was designed with several viewing positions in mind. Project leaders have described it as a way to see the whole stack from different levels, which is a practical advantage for a structure this tall.

Planning a visit during the first weeks

Admission to the museum remains free, and so does the new aerospace center with its Endeavour exhibit. Due to the excitement over this new center opening, you will need to make a reservation online to attend. While the museum is free to the public, there is a cost associated with reserving slots during these busy first few days. Visitors planning a trip should check the museum’s official website for current reservation rules and hours before they arrive.

The opening weekend also offered extra programming. The opening weekend, Nov. 13-15, will feature free talks by astronauts and experts from JPL and NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center. The center’s president and chief executive, Jeffrey Rudolph, described the project as the fulfillment of a long-running goal to build a leading science center in the region, and the museum has framed the opening as the last major phase of its master plan.

A personal link to the orbiter

The opening carried a personal dimension for the family that made the project possible. Lynda Oschin, whose late husband Samuel Oschin gives the center its name, celebrated the debut. She recalled that a photograph of her husband was placed in the commander’s seat when Endeavour was moved from Houston to California, a request that was honored. “It’s there, and it’s framed now, and it’s in there forever,” Lynda Oschin said.

Among the people who attended the opening was Senator Mark Kelly, who commanded Endeavour’s final mission, STS-134, and was joined by the mission’s five other crew members, according to the Science Center. For many of the schoolchildren at the ribbon cutting, the shuttle will be the first spacecraft they have seen this close, and that first look may stay with them for years.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.