Close-up of hands covered in soap lather being washed over a sink, illustrating a daily hand hygiene habit that may help reduce the risk of colds, flu and RSV – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

As cold, flu and RSV season picks up, a routine common in Japan is drawing renewed attention as a low-cost way to reduce the chance of catching a respiratory bug. The habit is gargling with plain water, and the headline figure comes from a single randomized trial published two decades ago. Before anyone adds it to a daily routine, it helps to understand what that trial measured and where its limits lie. Coverage of the claim has presented gargling as a habit that could help people avoid colds, flu and RSV ([1]). The practice is also long established in Japan, where health authorities have officially recommended gargling to prevent respiratory infections for more than 90 years, even though its effectiveness had long gone untested.

What the trial set out to test

The study enrolled 387 healthy volunteers, age 18 to 65. Participants were randomly assigned to gargling water, gargling with the antiseptic povidone-iodine, or receiving usual care. Those in the two gargling groups were asked to gargle at least three times a day, and the researchers tracked them for 60 days. The results were published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine in 2005.

Designing the study this way was significant. Earlier evidence in Japan came mostly from questionnaires and non-randomized studies, which could not separate the effect of gargling from other habits. A controlled trial offered a cleaner comparison, though a trial of this size still has boundaries.

Reading the 36 percent figure

The most attention-grabbing result came from the water group. There was a 36 percent decrease among water garglers compared to controls. The researchers described it as a reduction in the incidence rate of URTIs during 60 days in the prevalent season, meaning upper respiratory tract infections rather than flu specifically.

Not every group benefited. There was no significant difference in the rate of first infection between the control group and the povidone-gargling group. That result matters because iodine rinses are popular in Japan, where many people assume they guard against colds. A relative percentage also describes proportional change, so it does not tell an individual how much their own odds fall.

The catch: what the study did not show

The most important caveat concerns influenza. A separate Japanese trial looking at tap water gargling found that influenza-like illness was not prevented by gargling with tap water. That means the evidence for cold-type infections does not automatically extend to flu, and no trial cited in these materials tested RSV.

Several other limits deserve weight:

The routine was tested over time, not as a quick fix. Researchers tested regular gargling throughout the day, not a one-time 30-second trick.

The sample was modest. It was also a relatively small study, and more research is needed before we can say that gargling reliably prevents colds.

Results have not been consistently reproduced. A physician commenting on social media noted that a later study didn’t replicate this finding, and the trials were relatively small.

The biological explanation remains a guess. The investigators report that there is no clear mechanism by which gargling reduces one’s chances of getting a cold, but they speculate that gargling might clear the throat of germs before they have a chance to spread.

Where the habit fits

For most people, the appeal lies in the cost and the simplicity. Water is free, and the time required is brief. One reviewer put the trade-off in measured terms, noting that for adults who can gargle safely, it’s a reasonable habit to consider. That framing suits the evidence better than a promise of protection.

The 36 percent figure is real, but it comes from one older trial with a broad outcome and limited follow-up. Gargling with water appears low-risk and worth discussing with a clinician, particularly for anyone with specific health conditions. Anyone hoping to avoid flu or RSV will need stronger evidence, and in the meantime vaccination and standard hand hygiene remain the better-established tools.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.