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Friday brought the Federal Aviation Administration’s halt to flights across the country, and its aftershocks carried into Saturday. Airlines spent the day working through the fallout from what the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years ([1]). By the Associated Press count, more than 2,000 flights were canceled Saturday, and the disruption reached well beyond U.S. airports.

A halt that lasted more than four hours

The stop was lifted around 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, but a limited number of domestic flights departed only after that point. The FAA cited “extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety” and reported frequency and radar outages between several air traffic control centers ([2]).

The episode also stood apart from the most recent halts. The nationwide stop was the first since January 2023, when another key FAA computer system that sends notices to pilots malfunctioned. Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo noted that the scale this time was the main difference, since it happened on a nationwide scale that left controllers unable to reliably talk to pilots.

Competing explanations for what went wrong

Officials have offered several accounts of the cause, and the investigation remains open. Officials said the outage appeared to occur as the FAA was adding new equipment and technology to its air traffic control system, while emphasizing that investigations were ongoing. The main points so far include:

Trump administration officials said the new technology overloaded antiquated equipment, which produced “intermittent” communications and radar gaps.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said crews installing patches introduced equipment that the older system could not handle.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford described the stop as a precaution, and he said there was no evidence of anything nefarious or artificial intelligence-related (“Out of an abundance of caution,” the FAA decided to issue a ground stop, Bedford said. Bedford said there was zero evidence of anything nefarious or anything AI-related.)

Air Space Intelligence, a vendor on the FAA’s new SMART air traffic control system, said its software didn’t cause today’s nationwide ground stop.

Travelers, teams and passengers overseas feel the impact

The figures vary depending on the source. The AP’s Saturday tally of more than 2,000 cancellations sits below the count from flight-tracking service FlightAware, which said more than 4,100 flights had been canceled. Cirium, a similar service, put that number above 3,200 flights. Fox News reported that nearly 50,000 US flights were delayed or canceled over 2 days following nationwide FAA ground stop ([3]).

Sports schedules bore visible strain. Auburn’s football team opted to take a bus to Mississippi State and the Saturday start time was pushed back from noon ET to 4:15 p.m. Elsewhere, No. 19 Mississippi’s game at Oklahoma was delayed a full day to Sunday. Overseas, several flights to and from the U.S. were listed as delayed or canceled Saturday at London’s Heathrow Airport. Delta said it would offer customers flexible rebooking options.

What matters now

Bedford expects the national schedule to return to normal by the end of Sunday.

Travelers should check with their airlines before heading to the airport, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The cause remains under review, and officials have not settled on a single explanation.

Recovery timeline and the funding debate

Bedford said the U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday ([4]). He acknowledged that airlines “will still have delays and cancellations” Saturday but promised that the “worst is behind us.”

The political dimension is also taking shape. Duffy blamed Congress for failing to approve more funding for new technology, while downplaying the fact that trying to implement new fixes overtaxed the system. He also said the failure involved old equipment and was not linked to the FAA’s new AI-powered system, which the agency is rolling out to help predict problems in the sky. Whether lawmakers respond with added money for modernization may determine how quickly the questions raised by this outage move from the headlines to policy.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.