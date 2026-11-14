A person’s hand holding a clear glass jar labeled ‘SAVINGS’ filled with coins, representing saving money for a child’s future – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Parents of babies born from 2025 through 2028 have a federal deposit available, but it does not arrive on its own. Federal officials have set up accounts for most eligible children, which can make the process seem finished when a key step remains. Understanding that step, and how a Trump account differs from a 529 plan, can help families decide where their savings should go. ([1])

Who the $1,000 deposit covers

Children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, who are U.S. citizens with a SSN are eligible for the $1,000 government deposit. The birth window is the defining condition, so a child born outside those dates does not qualify for this payment even if the child is otherwise eligible for an account.

Families with older children should not assume they are shut out of every benefit. While all U.S. children under age 18 with a Social Security number can sign up, a $1,000 deposit from the Treasury is only available to children born between 2025 and 2028. A separate $250 gift from the Dell family applies to a different group, with one guide noting it covers children born 2016 through 2024 in a qualifying ZIP code, or living on a military base.

Claiming the account and electing the deposit

The government will not make the election for a family. A parent must claim the account and elect the contribution in the app; Treasury can’t make that election on a family’s behalf. Until the account is claimed, it holds no federal money and no outside contributions, so a parent who skips this step leaves the deposit unclaimed.

The process generally follows three steps:

Download the official app from the App Store, Google Play, or TrumpAccounts.gov (Download the Trump Accounts app from TrumpAccounts.gov, the App Store, or Google Play.). Verify your identity and your authority over the child’s account (verify your identity and your authority over the child’s account). Answer the $1,000 election question, which is handled through IRS Form 4547 (you must also file Form 4547, Trump Account Election(s), and select the pilot program contribution).

The election can also be filed through the Trump Accounts website or a personal IRS Online Account, or on paper. Because scams target people searching for this program, families should be cautious with unsolicited messages. Use only the official Trump Accounts app, trumpaccounts.gov, or IRS.gov, and be wary of calls, texts or e-mails offering to “set up” an account or speed up the $1,000 for a fee.

What matters now: confirm the child’s birth date falls within 2025 through 2028, claim the account in the official app, and make sure the $1,000 election is on file.

Comparing a 529 plan with a Trump account

The main difference lies in taxes. Put your own savings for the child in a 529 plan first, since its growth is tax-free for education and a Trump account’s earnings are taxed when withdrawn. That contrast matters most for families who expect the money to cover college costs, because the tax treatment of the growth can shape how much of the balance is ultimately available.

Trump accounts have their own rules. Trump accounts (officially known as 530A accounts) are new tax-deferred IRAs for children under 18. Yearly limit $5,000 per child from family, friends and employers combined, and employer contributions are capped at a portion of that total. Withdrawals after age 59 and a half avoid the 10% penalty, but they remain subject to income tax.

Some families may decide to fund both. The federal deposit is a one-time seed, while personal savings can be directed toward a 529 plan or the Trump account depending on the goal. Trump Accounts can satisfy broader financial goals, such as a down payment on a home or career training, which may matter to parents who want flexibility beyond education.

A deadline-free step with lasting value

The $1,000 deposit is modest, yet it is concrete, and it has an identifiable entry point. Parents who act early can see the account balance, add contributions, and weigh how the account fits alongside a 529 plan. Treasury has already opened accounts for most eligible children, but the $1,000 isn’t added until a parent or guardian claims it.

For eligible families, the decision is less about whether the money exists and more about whether it gets claimed. A short check of the child’s birth date and a few minutes in the official app can settle the question, leaving the rest of the savings strategy to the family’s own priorities.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.