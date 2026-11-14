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Fresh American military action against Iran may not be imminent, according to a Reuters report that says President Donald Trump is weighing restraint as tensions persist around the Strait of Hormuz. ([1])The war, which Washington entered in February together with Israel, has seen the president move back and forth between threats of escalation and signals that he wants the fighting to end. Those shifts have left allies and officials guessing about his next step.

A pause that depends on Tehran’s behavior

Three people familiar with the discussions told Reuters that Trump indicated, in meetings with national security advisers and after intelligence briefings, that he was considering holding off on further strikes. The condition is what makes the signal important. The pause would hold only if Iran and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen avoid new provocations against the United States.

The sources were equally clear that Trump has not committed to that course. Nothing in the reporting suggests a final decision has been reached, and the president has not publicly ruled out renewed attacks.

Gulf and Turkish leaders press for restraint

Trump’s deliberations have been shaped in part by private calls with regional leaders. Over the past two weeks, he consulted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and both reportedly urged him against renewed attacks. Reuters reported that the crown prince told Trump on October 31 that economic sanctions were already working, and asked him to hold off on the military option he had floated.

The pressure from Ankara is documented in official channels. Turkey’s presidency said Trump had spoken with Erdogan three times since late October, and a readout of a November 7 call stressed that the standoff between Washington and Tehran needs to end.

Not every party is pushing for calm. Israeli officials have continued lobbying the administration for another military campaign against Iran, according to Reuters.

The Strait of Hormuz and the limits of force

The waterway at the center of the standoff remains a source of daily risk. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said explosions struck two oil tankers after they hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has restricted navigation. Iran’s navy separately warned vessels against entering a restricted zone east of the strait after a tanker caught fire following a mine strike.

Intelligence assessments also appear to weigh against escalation as a tool for changing Iran’s position. US intelligence agencies reportedly concluded that renewed strikes would not significantly shift Tehran’s demands in negotiations. Reuters also reported that options under consideration still include strikes on Iran’s underground nuclear facilities.

Trump has played down the need for a diplomatic deal. In a social media post on Thursday, he wrote that the United States did not need an agreement with Iran, pointing instead to the money and the strait that Washington says it controls. A White House official told Reuters that Trump remains the sole decision maker on military action.

What the next provocation could decide

For now, the situation rests on a conditional pause rather than a settled policy. Any new attack on US forces or a fresh confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz would test how strictly the president intends to apply the condition he has reportedly set. Allies in the Gulf and Turkey will be watching closely, as will Israel and Iran.

Whether the reported restraint holds may depend less on Washington’s plans than on the next incident at sea or on the Houthi front in Yemen.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.