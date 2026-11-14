1. Your Privacy Policy Is Vague About Third-Party Sharing

1. Your Privacy Policy Is Vague About Third-Party Sharing (Image Credits: Pexels)

Most people strap on a smartwatch to track steps, sleep, and heart rate without giving much thought to where that information actually goes. The device feels personal. It sits on your wrist, reads your body around the clock, and reports back to an app that feels private by default. It isn’t. A typical smartwatch can record second-by-second data on steps and heart rate, generating tens of thousands of individual data points per day. The question isn’t whether your watch is collecting data – it’s how much of it quietly leaves your device without you ever knowing.

The clearest early warning sign is a privacy policy that dances around specifics. A 2025 study published in Nature Digital Medicine, conducted by researchers from University College Dublin, reviewed and ranked the privacy policies of 17 leading wearable technology manufacturers, including Apple, Google, Oura, and Garmin. The researchers found that a large portion of companies failed to provide clear reports regarding how they shared user data with governments and third-party applications or organizations, and they often didn’t clarify why user information was shared.

That study used a novel rubric comprising 24 criteria across seven dimensions, including transparency, data collection purposes, user control, and third-party data sharing. High-risk ratings were most frequent for transparency reporting, flagged in roughly three-quarters of companies evaluated, and vulnerability disclosure.

What makes data leak in practice is the condition manufacturers rely on: your explicit consent, given inside terms almost nobody reads. If you’ve scrolled past an agreement without stopping, you’ve likely already agreed to more than you intended.

2. You’ve Linked Multiple Third-Party Apps to Your Watch

2. You’ve Linked Multiple Third-Party Apps to Your Watch (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Many wearable device apps automatically share data with third-party companies – often without informing users. This means your sleep patterns, heart rate, or even menstrual cycle tracking data could be passed along to advertisers, data brokers, or research firms.

Strava, for example, shares data with third-party apps through its API. Any app you connect to your Strava account can access your activity data, including GPS routes, heart rate, and performance metrics. As of 2026, more than 700 third-party apps are integrated with Strava’s API.

Avoiding unnecessary app connections matters more than most users realize. Every new connection increases the chances of your data being exposed. A fitness app that seemed useful in 2023 might still be pulling data you’ve completely forgotten about.

3. Your Watch Has a Voice Assistant That’s Always On

3. Your Watch Has a Voice Assistant That’s Always On (Image Credits: Unsplash)

If your smartwatch has a voice assistant like Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa, it’s always listening for wake words. That means it’s technically recording snippets of audio, even when you don’t realize it. The watch has no way to “know” what’s worth recording until it hears the trigger, so short clips of surrounding conversation often get captured by mistake.

In 2025, Apple settled a class-action lawsuit after it was revealed the Siri voice assistant was recording conversations on the Apple Watch via accidental activations. This wasn’t a fringe scenario – it reflected a structural problem with how always-on listening works in practice.

Voice data combined with biometric health data creates a profile far richer than either data type alone. For most people, this happens slowly and invisibly, through routine use.

4. Your Data Isn’t Covered by HIPAA

4. Your Data Isn’t Covered by HIPAA (Image Credits: Unsplash)

HIPAA protections do not typically cover data collected by consumer wearable devices, leaving data vulnerable to use by manufacturers, advertisers, and data brokers. This surprises many users who assume that health data is health data, regardless of where it’s collected.

If you wear a fitness tracker that logs your heart rate and sleep cycles, and that information is stored in the cloud or shared with third-party apps, it may not be subject to HIPAA protections. Even when wearable electronics are prescribed or used as part of a medical treatment plan, HIPAA may only cover certain aspects of the data transmission. The boundary between what’s protected and what’s not can be murky.

This is the most important thing most wearable users do not understand: HIPAA almost certainly does not cover your wearable data. The protections many people assume exist simply aren’t there.

5. You’ve Enrolled in an Employer or Insurance Wellness Program

5. You’ve Enrolled in an Employer or Insurance Wellness Program (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Some life insurance companies now offer discounts if you share your fitness tracker data. That might sound appealing, but what if they use it to raise your rates later? Employers could theoretically access this data if you use a company-provided device.

Wearable health data is often shared with third parties such as advertisers, insurers, employers, and researchers. While it helps create personalized insights and supports health initiatives, it also poses serious privacy risks due to limited regulations and transparency.

Guidance on restricting insurers’ use of fitness tracker data remains non-binding, and no state has passed legislation specifically restricting insurers’ use of fitness tracker data. Signing up for a wellness discount with your wristwatch is, for now, a largely unregulated transaction.

6. Your Watch’s Companion App Uses Advertising SDKs

6. Your Watch’s Companion App Uses Advertising SDKs (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Fitbit’s privacy policy permits sharing aggregated and de-identified data with third parties for research and commercial purposes, and integrates analytics SDKs from companies including Meta and Google. These software development kits are often embedded silently and can transmit behavioral signals back to ad networks.

Whoop’s privacy policy also permits sharing data with third-party service providers and business partners, and the company integrates third-party analytics SDKs including tools from Meta and Google that transmit usage data. In 2026, Whoop is facing a class-action lawsuit in California alleging its data-sharing practices with advertising partners violate state privacy law.

The lawsuit specifically alleges that Whoop’s integration of Meta and Google advertising SDKs transmits biometric data to third parties without adequate consent, violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act. This case is one of several now working through the courts in 2026.

7. Location Data Is Still Being Collected Even After You Opt Out

7. Location Data Is Still Being Collected Even After You Opt Out (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Turning off location tracking on your device doesn’t always mean it’s actually off. Google agreed to pay nearly $400 million in a settlement in 2022 after investigations showed the company continued tracking Fitbit user location data after users had turned off location tracking. The case drew significant attention because users had taken deliberate steps to limit their exposure.

Devices worn on the wrist, finger, or skin can already monitor heart rates, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, physical activity, and, in the case of continuous glucose monitors, blood sugar levels in real time. Location data woven into this stream can reveal daily patterns, routines, and even sensitive places visited over time.

The practical takeaway is simple: opting out inside an app is not the same as opting out entirely. Checking both the device settings and the companion app settings separately is worth the extra few minutes.

8. Your Data Persists After You Delete Your Account

8. Your Data Persists After You Delete Your Account (Image Credits: Unsplash)

An ongoing 2026 lawsuit in Illinois alleges that Oura retains biometric data, including fingerprint-like heart rate signatures, indefinitely after account deletion, violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act requirement to destroy biometric data when the purpose for collection has been fulfilled. The case highlights a problem that likely extends beyond any single brand.

The specifics of data retention and deletion are governed by terms of service rather than regulatory mandate for most cloud-based wearable platforms. That means each company sets its own timeline, and users have limited visibility into what actually happens when they hit “delete.”

Each wearable device continuously collects thousands of data points per user per day. Over time, the cumulative data volume becomes vast, yet much of it is collected and processed without users’ explicit understanding or control. When that data persists long after a device is retired, the exposure window stretches well beyond the period of use.

9. The Scale of Sharing Across the Industry Is Broader Than You’d Expect

9. The Scale of Sharing Across the Industry Is Broader Than You’d Expect (Image Credits: Stocksnap)

In 2024, worldwide shipments of wearables, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and hearables, surpassed 543 million units, reflecting a 6.1% increase from the previous year. By 2029, smartwatch users alone are projected to reach 740 million globally. That scale makes the data flowing from wrists around the world commercially significant in a way that individual users rarely appreciate.

Entities that may access your data include the device manufacturer, app developers, third-party companies the manufacturer shares data with for advertising or research, data brokers who aggregate and sell user data, and potentially even government agencies under specific legal circumstances.

As AI becomes more advanced, these seemingly harmless fitness metrics could expose more about you than you intended, raising concerns about how third parties might use this information. Steps and sleep look innocuous in isolation. Aggregated over months, they can paint a detailed picture of health, habits, and lifestyle.

10. No Comprehensive Federal Law Currently Protects You

10. No Comprehensive Federal Law Currently Protects You (stockcatalog, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

In the absence of comprehensive federal data privacy legislation in the United States, wearable users are left with a patchwork of protections. Different states offer different rules, and most of them don’t specifically address wearable health data at all.

The bipartisan Smartwatch Data Act, introduced by senators from both parties, would require consumer consent before wearable health data can be sold or shared. As of mid-2026, the bill has not yet been signed into law, and the regulatory gap remains open.

Findings from independent research highlight inconsistencies in data governance across the industry and underscore the need for stronger, sector-specific privacy standards. Until those standards arrive, the responsibility falls largely on individual users to read, adjust, and question what their devices are doing with their most personal information.

What You Can Actually Do About It

What You Can Actually Do About It (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The situation isn’t entirely out of users’ hands. Consumers should take proactive steps, including reviewing privacy policies and adjusting settings, to safeguard their wearable tech data. It takes some effort upfront, but the protection is real.

Apple Watch currently offers the strongest default privacy protections among mainstream fitness trackers. Health data is processed on-device where possible, iCloud sync uses end-to-end encryption that Apple itself cannot decrypt, and Apple does not use health data for advertising. For users who want stronger defaults without significant trade-offs, that matters.

For everyone else, the most effective move is straightforward: review which apps have access to your health data, revoke permissions that aren’t necessary, and treat every wellness program that asks for wearable data as a decision with long-term implications. Your watch knows a lot about you. Who else gets to know that too is still, to a meaningful degree, up to you.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.