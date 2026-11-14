Commercial airplane parked on an airport tarmac at sunset, with ground crew and service vehicles nearby, illustrating flight disruptions after the FAA lifted a nationwide ground stop. – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a national ground stop on Friday night after a telecommunications outage grounded air traffic to a standstill for over four hours heading into the weekend. ([1]) Flights began moving again, but the backlog left thousands of travelers waiting, and officials say recovery will take days rather than hours.

A rare halt across the country

The order was sweeping. The FAA issued the ground stop at 3:54 p.m., pausing all departures across the country. There were 3,500 planes in the air at the time, Duffy said. ([2])

The stop was uncommon. It was only the second time since 9/11 a nationwide ground stop was ordered. Other reporting places the event differently, noting that a nationwide stop was also ordered in January 2023 for a few hours. In January 2023, a nationwide ground stop was ordered for a few hours, and domestic flights were delayed nationwide due to an FAA system outage. ([3])

What Duffy said caused it and what he warned next

Duffy described the failure in terms of aging infrastructure. He said radar and communications at air traffic control centers became unstable, and that the systems were overloaded with data that showed inconsistencies. The White House briefing also addressed speculation about the cause, and officials said there was no indication of a “nefarious act.” The FAA said it tested its systems before clearing flights to resume.

Duffy did not present the restoration as a quick reset. He said it would take time to recover, and he declined to rule out another outage. Duffy insisted that the U.S. has the “safest airspace in the world” but also suggested an incident like Friday’s ground stop would happen again and that flying will continue being “less safe” unless Congress provides funding for flight system advancement. ([2]) He has also called for emergency funding. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged Congress Friday to provide $50 billion in emergency funding to modernize the nation’s aging air traffic control system following the nationwide ground stop. ([4])

Key figures from Friday

The ground stop was issued in the afternoon and lifted at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

About 3,500 planes were airborne when departures were halted.

One tally from FlightAware counted 1,913 cancellations and 10,494 delays nationwide during the stop.

Where the disruption hit hardest

Some airports bore a heavier share of the fallout. A Flightradar24 disruption index, which weighs delayed flights, average delay length and cancellations, ranked the following airports as most affected at the time it was checked:

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

San Francisco International Airport

New York LaGuardia Airport

Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport

Chicago’s airports were among the first to feel the effects. Chicago airport flight cancellations and delays as of 5 p.m. CT: O’Hare: 208 cancellations, average delays of 85 minutes Midway: 5 cancellations, average delays of 101 minutes ([5]) Delays also continued in Newark after the order was lifted. Newark Liberty International Airport said at 8:45 p.m. that flight delays and cancellations were continuing even though the ground stop was lifted.

Effects beyond domestic routes

The disruption extended past U.S. borders. Major European airports have been impacted by the hours-long ground stop across the US, with some departures from airports, including Paris’s Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport and Germany’s Frankfurt Airport, showing as cancelled or delayed on Saturday. ([6]) Sports schedules were affected as well. Multiple college football games scheduled for Saturday – including three featuring top-25 teams – have been affected by the nationwide ground stop.

Airlines said they were working to get back on schedule. Delta Air Lines said it was safely resuming operations now that the FAA-mandated nationwide ground stop has been lifted. Travelers were advised to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport. For many passengers, the weekend will be defined by rebooked itineraries and long lines rather than the lifting of the order itself.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.