Microphones, a mixing board, and acoustic panels in a podcast studio, representing the podcasting setup at the center of the Joe Rogan press briefing controversy – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Joe Rogan has pushed back on the idea that podcasters belong in the White House briefing room beside reporters. Speaking on his show, the host said he and other podcasters have no intention of joining the front row at Trump press conferences. The remarks, first reported in the New York Post [1], have quickly drawn attention because Rogan interviewed Trump during the 2024 campaign and later endorsed him. ([1])

A suggestion that drew a sharp reply

The comments came on a Friday episode featuring comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand and Ari Shaffir. Rogan discussed President Donald Trump’s recent press gaggles with the group, and he said people talking over one another with different questions made the briefings chaotic. That frustration set the stage for his response to a proposal from a prominent figure in the administration’s orbit.

Rogan was responding to David Sacks, chairman of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sacks had complained that recent administration policies had lost the podcasters and said they should have been given front-row seats at news conferences. Rogan’s reply was blunt. “How about real journalists?” he asked, adding that podcasters would simply stay away.

What Rogan said, in his own framing

Rogan’s argument rested on a few distinct points, and he made each one plainly:

Podcasters are not part of the press corps. He said, Rogan said podcasters were not press people and would not attend the briefings to ask questions of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Podcasts are conversation, not reporting. His description was that they are a place to talk, not to gather news in a briefing room.

Audiences give podcasters too much weight. Rogan called it “a sickness of our society that people take our opinions so importantly that it’s so significant,” and added that it “should not be.”

The last point gave the remarks a broader tone. Rogan was not only turning down a seat. He was also questioning how much influence podcasters have in the first place, while acknowledging that the influence is real. “They do, though, unfortunately. And it works, unfortunately.”

A seat that already exists in the briefing room

The debate is not entirely new. Leavitt is credited with changing how the briefing room treats non-traditional outlets. Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt opened the briefing room to alternative media during her tenure, creating a “new media seat” near the podium that let bloggers and social media influencers question the press secretary directly. That arrangement made the podcast question more practical than theoretical.

The 2024 campaign also shaped the current conversation. The campaign was nicknamed the “podcast election” as candidates sought voters through podcasts and other alternative media platforms. Rogan’s own role in that period is part of why his stance carries weight. Supporters and critics of the new media model are likely to read his remarks as a statement about where podcasts belong in political coverage, not just about one briefing room.

A shifting relationship with the president

Rogan’s comments also arrive during a period of visible distance between him and Trump. Trump’s Republican Party lost big in the midterm elections on Nov. 3, with Democrats flipping both the House of Representatives and the Senate blue. Some outlets report that Rogan said Trump’s administration has mishandled the Iran war and made unpopular decisions like stationing the National Guard around the country.

Those broader critiques are separate from the briefing-room remark, and Rogan’s latest comments do not go as far as attacking the press or the White House as a whole. His point was narrower. He does not consider himself a journalist, and he does not want to be treated like one at a podium. That distinction matters for readers who may have heard the story described as a wider break with the administration.

What matters now: Rogan has rejected the idea of podcasters taking front-row seats at Trump press conferences. He draws a clear line between podcasting and reporting, while acknowledging that podcasts carry real influence. The exchange highlights the growing tension over who gets access to the briefing room.

Whether the White House expands the new media seat or changes its approach to non-traditional outlets remains unclear. For now, Rogan’s answer is simple and unambiguous. He is not planning to join the press corps, and he is not asking to be treated as one.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.