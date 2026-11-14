The Numbers Behind the Phenomenon

The Numbers Behind the Phenomenon (Image Credits: Pexels)

Walk down any grocery aisle and you’ll almost always spot two nearly identical products sitting side by side: one carries a famous name with premium packaging, the other wears the store’s own label and costs noticeably less. Most shoppers assume the price gap reflects a quality gap. Often, it doesn’t. The reality behind many store brand products is more interesting than most people realize. A meaningful share of what gets sold under a retailer’s private label was manufactured in the exact same facility, sometimes on the exact same production line, as the name brand version sitting inches away. This is not a fringe occurrence or a fluke. It is a quiet, widespread practice that has shaped how grocery retail operates for decades.

Annual sales of store-brand products reached $271 billion in 2024, an all-time high in annual revenue, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA). That figure alone tells you this is no niche market.

This represented a 3.9% increase over 2023, outpacing the growth of national brands, which increased just 1% during the same period. Private labels are not catching up to name brands. In many categories, they are pulling ahead.

One of every four food and nonfood grocery products purchased in the United States in 2024 was a store brand, according to PLMA. That kind of penetration signals something more than a budget habit. It reflects a genuine shift in how consumers evaluate what they are buying.

The Research That Confirmed the Open Secret

The Research That Confirmed the Open Secret (Image Credits: Pexels)

In a study published in the Journal of Marketing, Tuck School of Business professor Kusum Ailawadi used a unique dataset to uncover what drives makers of national brands to also supply private label to retailers, finding that more than 70 percent of the private label suppliers in the data were national brand manufacturers. That figure alone challenges the assumption that store brands are somehow produced by lesser players.

Results from a related research project confirmed that more than 70% of private label suppliers to major retailers supply both national and private label brands, and that in the majority of cases, dual branders supply private labels in categories where they have their own national brands. The overlap is not incidental. It is structural.

This is an open industry practice called dual branding, where the company that makes a famous national brand also produces a retailer’s budget version. Manufacturers rarely advertise it, and retailers rarely volunteer the information. Still, it happens constantly.

Why National Brand Manufacturers Say Yes

Why National Brand Manufacturers Say Yes (By Cromemco, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Running a factory at full capacity costs far less per unit than running it at half speed. That simple economic reality is one of the main reasons large manufacturers agree to produce private label versions of their own products.

Economies of scale may be an additional reason for this advantage, with experienced national brand manufacturers often possessing a technology or services difference compared with independent fringe manufacturers when producing store brands. Taking on private label contracts keeps those production lines humming.

When a manufacturer starts supplying private labels to a retailer, its national brands enjoy a significant increase in relative distribution depth at that retailer, with more items belonging to the brand being stocked and increasing its visibility at the point of purchase. In other words, making the cheaper version can actually help sell the expensive one.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature: The Most Documented Case

Costco’s Kirkland Signature: The Most Documented Case (Image Credits: Unsplash)

No private label program has received more public attention than Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand, and for good reason. Many of its manufacturing partnerships have been confirmed either through packaging, company disclosures, or on-the-record statements.

Former Costco CEO Craig Jelinek confirmed in an interview that Kirkland Signature alkaline batteries are actually made by Duracell. Several Kirkland Signature coffee products, such as medium roast whole-bean coffee, also state right on the packaging that they are custom-roasted by Starbucks.

The same manufacturers producing the name-brand products consumers pay premium prices for at other retailers are producing Kirkland Signature versions of those products, often to the same or higher specifications, at 20 to 35 percent lower prices.

Diapers, Pet Food, and Other Everyday Examples

Diapers, Pet Food, and Other Everyday Examples (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Costco’s finance chief Richard Galanti revealed that Costco’s Kirkland Signature diapers are made by Kimberly-Clark, the same company that manufactures Huggies. Kimberly-Clark agreed to make Kirkland Signature diapers as long as Huggies are the only brand-name diapers sold in-store, making it a beneficial arrangement for both companies.

Costco shoppers purchasing Kirkland Signature-labeled pet food may find it is manufactured by Diamond Pet Foods, offering quality at a reasonable price. Ocean Spray also produces cranberry juice sold under the Kirkland label, a partnership acknowledged on the product packaging itself.

In 2007, a mass recall of contaminated pet food products brought to light that more than 100 different brands of pet food, both premium and private label, were in fact produced by a single company: Menu Foods Inc. in Ontario, Canada. It was an uncomfortable moment of transparency that the industry would not have chosen on its own.

The Pricing Gap Is Wider Than Most Realize

The Pricing Gap Is Wider Than Most Realize (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Store brands typically cost 25 to 30 percent less than their name-brand counterparts, according to Consumer Reports, and a 2024 analysis from Numerator found that the price difference between private label and national brands has grown by 38 percent since 2019, with shoppers now paying over two dollars more, on average, for a national brand product than for the store brand equivalent.

The gap is not explained entirely by ingredient differences. A large part of the cost difference comes from what the name brand spends on advertising, sponsorships, and retail shelf placement fees, none of which end up in the product itself.

Private label products, typically manufactured or supplied by third-party companies and sold under the brand name of the purchasing company, offer a cost-effective alternative because they incur lower marketing expenses. The factory cost is often nearly identical. The marketing cost is not.

When the Formula Is Slightly Different

When the Formula Is Slightly Different (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Not every store brand product is a perfect copy of its name brand counterpart, and it is worth being clear about this. Some manufacturers produce a slightly different recipe for the private label version, using comparable but not identical ingredients or formulations.

Some store brand items are said to be literally the same product except for packaging and price, while in other cases a manufacturer can have multiple formulas for one product, creating a private label version using one method and the national label version using another. Both situations exist, and consumers generally cannot tell from the outside which is which.

This distinction matters most in categories like pharmaceuticals, where active ingredients are regulated and comparable, and less so in areas like snack foods, where flavor profiles can vary in subtle ways. Knowing that a factory is shared does not automatically mean every specification is identical.

Consumer Perception Is Catching Up

Consumer Perception Is Catching Up (Image Credits: Unsplash)

For a long time, store brands carried a stigma. They were the option you chose when money was tight, not something to be proud of putting in the cart. That perception has shifted considerably in recent years.

Today’s shoppers are noticing the consistent quality and value they get from private labels, with 74% of consumers saying private label brands are just as good as name brands, according to a 2025 Ipsos study.

McKinsey & Company reported in late 2024 that private brands reached a turning point as consumers are no longer perceiving them as a cheaper option. That is a remarkable shift. A product category once associated with compromise is now being chosen on its own merits.

Retailers Are Betting Bigger Than Ever

Retailers Are Betting Bigger Than Ever (MattHurst, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Private label is no longer just a defensive play for retailers trying to protect their margins. It has become a genuine growth strategy, with major chains investing heavily in building their own brand identities.

Major retailers launched at least three in-house value brands in 2024, including Walmart’s Bettergoods, Target’s Dealworthy, and Amazon’s Amazon Saver. Each of these launches signals a long-term commitment, not a short-term response to inflation.

By 2024, Kroger offered more than 13,000 private label products, which accounted for $30 billion of the company’s sales. That is a staggering portfolio for a single retailer, and it did not get built by sourcing from second-rate producers.

What Shoppers Can Actually Do With This Information

What Shoppers Can Actually Do With This Information (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Understanding the shared factory reality changes how you might approach a shopping trip. In categories like over-the-counter medicine, batteries, canned goods, and paper products, the case for trying the store brand is especially strong. The active ingredients are often identical, and the manufacturer may be the same company.

According to data from Numerator, 99.9% of consumers purchased a private label grocery item in the past 12 months, which means almost everyone is already doing this to some degree. The question is whether they are doing it strategically or still reflexively reaching for the name brand out of habit.

The label on the front of the package tells you who is selling the product. It does not always tell you who made it, or how. Reading the ingredient list, checking the manufacturer’s address on the back, and paying attention to co-branded packaging can reveal far more about what you are actually buying.

The Takeaway

The Takeaway (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The shared factory story is not a scandal or a conspiracy. It is a rational outcome of how modern manufacturing works. Large production facilities need volume to stay efficient, retailers want quality products without the advertising overhead, and consumers benefit from lower prices on goods that are often functionally identical.

The reason for the continued growth in private brand sales is directly related to consumers seeking value amid inflationary prices, with six out of 10 consumers thinking private brands offer an above-average value for their price. That verdict is being reached by people who have actually tried the products, not just theorized about them.

The next time you stand in an aisle weighing a name brand against its store brand neighbor, remember that the distance between them on the shelf may be far greater than the distance between them on the production floor.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.