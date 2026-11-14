The Numbers Tell a Troubling Story

The Numbers Tell a Troubling Story (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The dust hasn’t settled, the debris is still fresh on the lawn, and your mind is already racing through a to-do list that feels impossible. That moment of vulnerability, right after a major storm, is exactly when a certain type of fraudster shows up at your door with a clipboard, a friendly face, and a pitch that sounds like a lifeline. They’re called “storm chasers,” and they’re not chasing storms out of curiosity. They’re chasing your insurance money. What follows is a close look at how this scam works, why it keeps working, and what every homeowner needs to know.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that contractor fraud rose 38% from 2023 to 2025. That’s not a minor uptick. That’s a sharp, sustained surge tied directly to the increase in severe weather events across the country.

The FTC received 81,925 related complaints in 2024, the most recent year for which data is available, while a JW Surety Bonds survey found that roughly one in ten Americans had been victimized by a contractor scam in 2023. Those are significant numbers, and many incidents go unreported entirely.

In 2024 alone, weather-related disasters caused $183 billion in infrastructure losses, which is precisely why contractor fraud has become such a lucrative business for bad actors. The bigger and more frequent the storms, the larger the pool of distressed homeowners to target.

Who Exactly Are These “Storm Chasers”?

Who Exactly Are These “Storm Chasers”? (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Unethical contractors are often referred to as “storm chasers” and are known to follow the news or even travel in from out of state. They monitor weather reports, track declared disaster zones, and dispatch crews within hours of a major event making landfall or passing through.

A storm chaser is generally an out-of-town contractor who targets storm-damaged neighborhoods with rapid door-to-door offers and instant inspections. They count on homeowners not having time to research them before the pressure to act kicks in.

These scams involve bad actors who pressure people into home repairs after severe weather events, often disappearing with deposits or providing substandard work. Some don’t even bother to return once they’ve collected upfront cash.

The Playbook: How the Scam Unfolds

The Playbook: How the Scam Unfolds (Image Credits: Unsplash)

A contractor who shows up right after a storm may offer roof work, yard cleanup, water mitigation, debris removal, rebuilding, or emergency repairs before an insurance adjuster has reviewed the loss. The speed is calculated. They want to get a contract signed before you’ve had a moment to think clearly.

Some may pressure homeowners to pay upfront, use inferior materials, or do work that does not meet code. Others will collect a deposit and simply vanish, moving on to the next damaged neighborhood down the road.

According to FBI field-office advisories after major storms such as Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in 2024, tree-work fraud is one of the top three post-storm complaint categories alongside roofing and foundation and siding work. The scam takes different shapes, but the structure is almost always the same.

The Fake Inspection Trick

The Fake Inspection Trick (Image Credits: Unsplash)

A contractor offers a “free inspection,” climbs onto your roof, and then shows you photos of damage that may not have been caused by the storm. In some documented cases, storm chasers have caused damage themselves during the inspection to fabricate a viable insurance claim. Once you file based on their findings, you are potentially complicit in insurance fraud, and the contractor controls the narrative.

This is one of the more insidious variations because the homeowner often believes they’re doing the right thing. They’re accepting what seems like a professional assessment, not realizing the “damage” may have been created on purpose during the inspection itself.

The Assignment of Benefits Trap

The Assignment of Benefits Trap (Image Credits: Unsplash)

An Assignment of Benefits is a document that transfers your insurance claim rights to the contractor. Once signed, the contractor controls the claim, negotiates with the insurance company directly, receives the settlement check, and decides what work gets done. Homeowners who sign AOBs often discover months later that the contractor settled for less, did less work, and pocketed the difference.

The NICB warns homeowners not to let a contractor interpret their policy, discourage contact with the insurer, or rush them into signing an assignment of benefits. Signing that kind of agreement can transfer insurance rights to the contractor, so homeowners need to understand what they are giving up before they sign.

It’s worth noting that some states have moved to restrict these agreements. Under Florida statute § 627.7152(13), a policyholder may not assign any post-loss insurance benefit under a residential property insurance policy issued on or after January 1, 2023, and any attempt to do so is “void, invalid, and unenforceable.”

The Deductible Waiver Offer: It Sounds Generous, It’s Actually Fraud

The Deductible Waiver Offer: It Sounds Generous, It’s Actually Fraud (Image Credits: Pexels)

The legal way deductibles work is that you pay your deductible, the insurance company pays the rest, and the contractor performs the work as priced. Anyone offering to “make your deductible go away” is offering to commit fraud with your name on it.

This pitch sounds like a great deal, especially when finances are already stretched after a storm. The promise of a “free roof” or “no out-of-pocket costs” is designed to lower your guard. South Dakota, for example, classifies deductible-waiver offers as insurance fraud, and many other states carry similar laws.

The Real Financial Damage

The Real Financial Damage (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Over the past 12 months, the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker received over 1,500 contractor scam reports nationwide, totaling more than $9.3 million in reported losses, plus another $12.5 million in attempted losses. Those figures represent only what was actually reported.

Home improvement scams were the fifth riskiest scam in 2024, leading to victims reporting a median loss of $1,800. For some households, that’s a devastating hit on top of storm damage they’re already struggling to absorb.

In one notable case, Ohio’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against a Virginia-based contractor accused of taking more than $188,000 from Northeast Ohio homeowners for roofing and siding work tied to 2024 storm damage. The Attorney General’s office received two dozen complaints from homeowners who paid deposits and received no completed work. The lawsuit describes a business that promised to work directly with customers’ insurance companies and then failed to deliver.

Red Flags to Spot in the First 60 Seconds

Red Flags to Spot in the First 60 Seconds (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Some red flags for dishonest contractors include a demand for a big upfront deposit, missing credentials, or pressure to sign over your insurance check to get work started. These are not subtle warning signs. They tend to show up quickly, often within the first few minutes of a conversation at your front door.

Not every contractor who shows up after a storm is dishonest, but some may be unlicensed or uninsured, or may disappear after collecting a deposit. Others may pressure homeowners into unnecessary repairs or work they cannot properly complete. The key is to slow down, regardless of how urgently they frame the situation.

Some of these individuals may claim they work for FEMA or are approved by FEMA, and they’ll ask you to pay money upfront. FEMA does not send contractors to your door, and no legitimate government program works that way.

Your Legal Rights: The FTC Cooling-Off Rule

Your Legal Rights: The FTC Cooling-Off Rule (Image Credits: Pexels)

Federal law under the FTC’s 16 CFR 429 cooling-off rule gives you three business days to cancel any contract signed at your home, with no penalty. This applies broadly to in-home sales, which means a contract signed at your front door after a stranger knocked qualifies in most cases.

In Florida, the cooling-off period extends to 10 days during a declared state of emergency under § 489.147. Some states have extended protections beyond the federal baseline, so it’s worth checking your state’s specific rules.

The Illinois Attorney General’s May 2025 storm-repair-scam advisory documented several cases where homeowners successfully canceled five-figure roofing contracts using the Cooling-Off Rule after researching the contractor over the weekend. Knowing this rule exists, and acting on it quickly, can save you an enormous amount of money and stress.

How to Protect Yourself Before You Sign Anything

How to Protect Yourself Before You Sign Anything (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The NICB advises homeowners to call their insurance company first after storm damage, get multiple written estimates, verify licenses, and avoid making final payments before work is completed. This sequence matters. Insurance first, contractor second.

The FTC also advises homeowners to confirm licensing and insurance, compare written estimates, keep invoices and receipts, and pay by credit card or check instead of cash, gift cards, payment apps, cryptocurrency, or wire transfer. Cash payments, in particular, leave you with almost no recourse if something goes wrong.

The FTC’s Cooling-Off Rule gives consumers three full business days to cancel any sale of $25 or more made at the buyer’s home, but the simpler protective rule is to refuse to engage on the day of contact. A real local contractor will provide references in five minutes; a storm chaser cannot.

Where to Report It If You’ve Been Targeted

Where to Report It If You’ve Been Targeted (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Suspected contractor fraud can be reported through the NICB. Homeowners who believe they encountered a scam can also report it to the FTC or their state consumer-protection office. Reporting matters, even if you didn’t lose money, because it creates a documented pattern that helps investigators track these operations.

According to BBB research, contractor scams are the fourth most reported type of scam overall. The BBB Scam Tracker is another useful tool, both for checking out contractors before you hire and for filing a report if you’ve been wronged.

If a contractor showed up unannounced, made false claims about FEMA affiliation, or disappeared with a deposit, the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 is also a direct reporting option specifically for disaster-related fraud.

The Takeaway

The Takeaway (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Storm chasers are not a fringe problem. They are an organized, recurring presence that arrives in damaged neighborhoods as reliably as cleanup crews, sometimes faster. The fraud has grown sharply in recent years, and the tactics have become more sophisticated.

The single most effective defense is also the simplest one: slow down. Call your insurance company before you talk to any contractor who knocked on your door. Verify their license. Get multiple estimates in writing. Pay in a traceable way.

The storm already took enough. Don’t let the cleanup cost you twice.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.