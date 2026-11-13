Art Deco hotel on Miami’s Ocean Drive lit with green neon and pink signage at night, with people dining outside, evoking the Vice City setting of GTA 6 – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Employees at Pocketpair, the Japanese studio behind Palworld, will not be at their desks when Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19. The company has granted staff special leave for the launch week, and it framed the time off as travel. The move comes as the game’s release is drawing attention far beyond gaming circles, including from economists who have tried to measure its effect on the wider U.S. economy. ([1])

A holiday written up as a work trip

The announcement, posted on X on November 12, told staff they had been granted leave for an “urgent five-day business trip in Vice City” during the launch. The leave runs from November 19 through November 23, and eligibility is simple. ([2])Anyone who intends to play the game is excused from regular duties and encouraged to make the trip.

The wording is playful, but the calendar is less generous than the headline suggests. Because November 21 and 22 fall on a weekend, the time off amounts to three working days: November 19, 20 and 23. ([3])The company’s notice also said that work on Palworld and Craftopia is proceeding as scheduled, which suggests the break was planned around the studio’s existing commitments rather than instead of them.

Where the $1 billion figure comes from

The studio’s decision landed alongside a much larger estimate. Barcelona economist José García Montalvo projects that about 1.5 million Americans could call in sick or take the day off on November 19, potentially costing the economy roughly $1 billion in output in a single day. The calculation assumes an average annual output of $70,000 per U.S. worker and a short-term productivity dip of 2 percent. ([4])

It is important to read that number as a projection rather than a measured loss. The figure is based on assumptions about absences and productivity, and the “up to” language signals that it represents a ceiling rather than the most likely outcome. Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the game, has its own financial figure in play. Its chief executive told shareholders that the company expects more than $1 billion in operating cash flow this fiscal year, largely supported by the new game. ([4])The two numbers measure very different things, and they should not be compared directly.

What the perk does and does not cover

Pocketpair’s policy is a company-specific decision, and it does not extend to all gamers or all employers. Several details matter for anyone who might wonder whether a similar arrangement applies to them.

The leave applies only to Pocketpair staff who say they intend to play the game.

The break covers November 19 through 23, which includes two weekend days.

The company has not announced any broader policy for other studios or industries.

Workers at other companies still depend on their own employers for time off.

The studio is not new to this approach. In February 2025, Pocketpair designated February 28, the release date of Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds, as a company-wide holiday, with a few essential departments excluded. ([3])That history suggests the GTA VI holiday is part of an established habit rather than a one-off stunt, though the company has not described it as a formal policy.

A launch week that may test patience at many workplaces

For most workers, the question is less about a playful memo and more about whether a request for November 19 will be approved. Some employees have already saved vacation days or planned to call in sick for the release, and a few companies have built the date into end-of-year leave packages. Those plans are still largely a matter of individual choice, and no official tally of launch-day absences exists yet.

Pocketpair’s chief executive has also said he plans to take a break to play the game, which makes the announcement feel less like a corporate gimmick and more like a shared moment inside the company. Whether the approach spreads to other studios will become clearer once the launch week produces actual attendance and sales data. For now, the most concrete fact is simple: a Japanese studio has decided that the start of a long-awaited game deserves a few days off, and it chose to call that time a business trip.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.