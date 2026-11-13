A commercial airliner approaching a runway at dusk with runway lights below and snow-capped mountains in the background, representing FAA flight disruptions across the United States – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Every departing flight in the United States was ordered to stay on the ground on Friday, a step that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed publicly ([1]). The Federal Aviation Administration cited “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” as the basis for the order, and nationwide ground stops are extremely rare. The reason for the halt was still unclear late Friday, which leaves airlines, passengers and air traffic controllers waiting for answers ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period.

A communication problem at the center of the order

Duffy tied the halt to a problem with the systems that connect controllers and pilots. In his statement, he cited a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, and he said FAA technicians were working to identify what went wrong. Earlier in the afternoon, the FAA had also reported frequency issues across the National Airspace System, according to the agency’s advisory. The Washington Examiner described the problem as a “rolling frequency outage” affecting facilities that monitor planes in the air ([2]).

Officials have not described the cause in detail, and some early accounts were not confirmed. One pilot relayed to a reporter that the outage began in one regional center and spread, but that account has not been verified by the FAA. Until the agency releases more information, the cause remains an open question.

How the order unfolded

The problems appeared before the national order. Both major airports in Chicago were listed under a ground stop due to an “equipment outage.” The stop took effect at about 3:54 p.m. Eastern, and Duffy’s post on X followed roughly twenty minutes later. The advisory listed an end time of 11:30 p.m. Eastern, but the directive itself was far less specific. The listed expiration time does not guarantee that flights will resume by then. Some social media accounts claimed the stop had been lifted, but there was no official confirmation.

Departing flights at U.S. airports are held until further notice.

Flights already in the air may land.

International inbound flights are being handled case by case.

The FAA has not said how many flights or passengers are affected.

Why this stop stands out

Friday’s order is the second nationwide halt of all departures since the September 11, 2001 attacks. The other happened in January 2023, when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two hours. That earlier episode was also tied to a technical failure. It caused significant disruption, with one industry account noting that a similar ground stop delayed 4,600 flights and canceled another 567 flights.

The comparison matters because it shows how quickly a single system fault can ripple across the country. Airlines depend on the same air traffic control network, so a problem at one center can affect departures far from its location. Whether Friday’s halt proves brief or drawn out will depend on how fast technicians isolate the fault and restore reliable communication.

Travelers should check with their airlines and the FAA’s public status page before heading to airports, since departure times may change without much notice. The FAA has said it will provide updates as it learns more. For now, the central questions are what caused the failure and when planes will be cleared to leave the ground.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.