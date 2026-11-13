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The FIA has removed a veteran Formula 1 journalist from the paddock for the rest of the 2026 season, and the decision has quickly become a debate about press access and professional conduct. The Daily Mail’s Jonathan McEvoy was the subject of the action after a column that targeted Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The story first drew attention through a New York Post report ([1]). ([1])

A single line in a column

The column was published after the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen won after Leclerc’s opening-lap move on Lewis Hamilton for the lead failed ([2]). McEvoy then wrote about how he saw the situation inside Ferrari, and he offered a blunt view of the Monégasque driver. The line that drew the most attention described Leclerc as “the sophisticated Charles” who also happens to be a “sneaky little b*****d” ([3]).

McEvoy has covered the sport for a long time. He has been the Daily Mail’s motorsport correspondent for 21 years and has attended more than 400 Formula One Grands Prix ([6]). He had held a permanent pass for F1 races, which makes the loss of that access a significant change to his working life.

What the FIA has said

The decision was communicated in a letter from Alberto Villarreal, the FIA’s general manager. The letter said the article “falls short of the standards of professionalism” expected of accredited media ([4]). The governing body withdrew McEvoy’s accreditation “for the remainder of the 2026 season, with immediate effect” ([4]). In practical terms, the suspension covers the final three races of the year, not a lifetime ban ([2]).

The FIA’s letter does not mention Ferrari, according to the Daily Mail’s account of it ([3]). McEvoy has suggested that Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur complained about him, and he has repeated that claim in a follow-up column. There is no public evidence tying Ferrari or Vasseur to the decision, and the power to revoke press passes rests with the FIA ([2]).

What matters now

The suspension applies to the remainder of the 2026 season, covering the last three races.

The FIA cited professional standards, not a specific rule about insults.

McEvoy’s claim about Ferrari remains unproven in the public record.

The move came as the FIA has been pressing a broader campaign against online abuse, which Ben Sulayem had flagged as a reason journalists could face bans ([4]).

Reaction and the wider debate

Former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone defended McEvoy and described the decision as “completely mad” ([5]). Ecclestone said he did not understand why the FIA would take that step ([4]). His comments reflect a view shared by some in the paddock that the response was out of proportion to a single word in a column.

Supporters of the FIA’s position argue that accredited journalists are expected to meet a standard of professional conduct, regardless of how strongly they feel about a driver. Critics counter that opinion columns are part of motorsport coverage and that access should not be withdrawn over tone alone. The FIA has not publicly detailed how it weighed those competing concerns beyond its letter.

Leclerc remains one of the most closely watched drivers in the sport, and the dispute has added a new layer to the Ferrari storyline heading into the final races. For now, the core facts are clear. A veteran reporter has lost his paddock access for the rest of the season, and the reasons, as they stand in public records, rest on the FIA’s judgment of his article rather than on any proven claim of outside pressure.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.