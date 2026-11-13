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A federal court in Washington has handed a long prison term to a man known by the nickname “El Tony Montana,” adding another family member of a notorious Mexican cartel leader to the list of defendants sentenced in American courts. Federal officials said Antonio Oseguera Cervantes will serve 22.5 years, a sentence delivered on Friday, November 13. The case is tied to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and the sentence arrives nine months after the death of his brother, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. ([1])

How the court arrived at the sentence

The sentence came from U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, who presides over the federal district court for the District of Columbia. ([4]) The total is split into two parts: 17.5 years for conspiring to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, and five years for firearms offenses linked to drug trafficking. ([4])

Prosecutors had asked for 30 years, while his defense team requested 20. ([2]) His lawyers pointed to his age and health problems in making that case, and he sent a letter to the judge asking for leniency before the ruling. ([4])

A timeline that spans most of 2026

The path to Friday’s hearing involved several major events, some of which unfolded far from Washington.

February 22, 2026: Mexican forces killed El Mencho in a high-risk operation in Jalisco. ([6])

July 31, 2026: The defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, along with firearms charges. ([3])

November 13, 2026: The judge imposed the 22.5-year sentence in Washington.

Earlier in his history, he was arrested in Jalisco in 2015, but he was released a year later. That release was reportedly connected to claims of due process violations. ([5])

The family connection and the nickname

The nickname refers to the character Al Pacino played in the film Scarface, and it has drawn attention largely because of the family tie. ([5]) El Mencho led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and U.S. authorities had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest. ([8])

His death set off a wave of unrest. Cartel members set vehicles on fire and blocked roads across Jalisco, and the state suffered the heaviest violence that day. ([9]) His body was later buried in a cemetery in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara. ([7])

What the sentence means for the case going forward

According to the investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the defendant coordinated with members of the organization his brother led. ([3]) Investigators said his role included moving large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine, acquiring weapons, and laundering money. ([3])

For the defendant, the practical result is clear. A term of more than two decades in U.S. custody makes a near-term return to Mexico unlikely. ([4])

Still, the case raises a broader question that the sentencing alone does not settle. Prosecutions of relatives and lieutenants show that legal pressure reaches well beyond top cartel figures. Whether that pressure changes how the Jalisco cartel operates is something the public record does not yet show.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.