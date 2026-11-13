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Clemens, Michigan – Deandre Booker, 34, went on trial Friday on charges including first-degree premeditated murder, but he chose not to take part in the proceedings. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which also include tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another in the presumed death of his former girlfriend, Ashley Elkins. Court TV reported that the case rests heavily on forensic material from Booker’s apartment, and that his attorney argues the prosecution has not established that Elkins is dead. ([1])

A Friday that began without the defendant

Prosecutor Carrie Seward told jurors in her opening statement that Elkins, 30, was last seen after surveillance video recorded her entering Booker’s apartment. Her car had been parked outside the building. After that, she was not seen again.

Elkins was the mother of two young boys, and her family became alarmed when they could not reach her. Seward argued that Elkins would not walk away from her children and her life, and she framed the case around the question of what had happened to her.

Seward said the two had dated for about a year before separating in the fall of 2024. She described Booker as obsessive and said he would not let the relationship go.

What investigators say they found

According to Seward, the weeks before Elkins vanished included internet searches that moved from questions about an unanswered apology text to topics such as gun silencers, how to disappear, and what happens to trash after pickup. The defense has described those searches as unrelated to the case or as research into suicide rather than murder.

Prosecutors also presented video that they say shows Booker going in and out of his apartment after Elkins was last seen. In that footage, he carried boxes and trash bags and placed them in dumpsters at his complex and at other buildings nearby.

Inside the apartment, investigators reportedly found what they believed was blood in the bathroom, rubber gloves on the couch, and a gun under the couch. A closer search of the bathtub drain turned up an earring, a clump of hair, and a fired bullet.

Seward said DNA from the drain matched Elkins’s profile.

Drops of blood found in a dumpster at the apartment complex also matched her profile.

No DNA belonging to Booker was found on that dumpster.

The defense pushes back

Booker’s attorney, Robbie Lang, told jurors that the bullet was old, rusty, and corroded, and that it had been ruled out as coming from the gun recovered in the apartment. He urged the jury to consider whether Elkins was dead at all, pointing out that people disappear for many reasons. Lang also said she was not close with her family and had been charged with felony drunk driving a few months before she vanished.

Lang questioned the police work as well. He said investigators were biased toward his client and overlooked a message sent to Elkins’s family days after she disappeared, which claimed she was being held in a Detroit building. When officers went to that address, Lang said, they found spent bullets but were denied entry and never obtained a search warrant.

“They do not have any viable proof,” Lang told the jury, asking them to weigh the evidence with skepticism.

What matters now: The trial has only begun, and the jury will hear the defense’s challenges to the forensic findings, the searches, and the police investigation. Booker remains presumed innocent, and no verdict has been reached.

What the jury must weigh

The central question is whether the DNA, blood, and bullet evidence can establish that Elkins is dead and that Booker was responsible. Prosecutors must connect those physical details to a death, while the defense contends that the evidence falls short. Both sides have now laid out sharply different accounts of the same weeks in early 2025.

For a family still waiting for answers, the coming testimony will matter as much as the verdict. The jury will decide how much weight to give a drain, a dumpster, and a set of searches that each side reads in a very different way.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.