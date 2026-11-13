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Mauricio Pochettino’s stint as head coach of the United States men’s national team is ending early, and his final news conference of the job drew visible emotion. ([1])U.S. Soccer and Manchester United confirmed Friday that Pochettino has left his national team role to manage the Premier League club. The move came less than a day after United sacked Michael Carrick, leaving the Old Trafford club with a new manager on the way.

A voice that wavered and a pause that lingered

Pochettino’s remarks were often interrupted by his own emotion. He frequently paused as his voice shook, prompting JT Batson of U.S. Soccer to step in with a question during the session. He described the decision as one of the most difficult that he has ever made in his career.

At one point he stopped completely. A visibly emotional Pochettino paused for a number of seconds before the line of questioning moved on to US Soccer CEO Batson. He later acknowledged his state directly, saying “I am talking with my heart.” He also said he had not prepared a speech, a remark that underlined how personal the announcement was for him.

What the federation and players face now

The timing of the exit leaves U.S. Soccer with immediate tasks. Pochettino will coach his final two matches with the USMNT against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals. Beyond those games, USMNT U-23 coach Steve Cherundolo will lead the senior national team during the December 13 friendly against Jamaica, and a search will begin immediately for Pochettino’s permanent successor.

The financial side of the move also drew attention. Pochettino had only recently extended his deal, as the move comes just months after he signed a new contract to continue coaching the USMNT through the 2030 World Cup. It will reportedly cost Manchester United $10 million to get Pochettino released from that contract. U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone thanked him in a statement, saying she wished him well at Manchester United. “I want to thank Mauricio and his staff for all their contributions over the past two years to move our Men’s National Team forward.”

Key dates

Saturday: first of two USMNT matches against Haiti, per reports of the schedule

Tuesday: Pochettino’s expected final match in charge

December 13: Cherundolo leads the USMNT against Jamaica

November 22: Pochettino’s first match as Manchester United manager, at Liverpool

A World Cup run without a trophy

Pochettino’s tenure had clear achievements alongside its disappointments. He took the USMNT to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup on home soil, earning a USMNT-record 3 wins during the tournament. The team also won just its second knockout stage match at a World Cup.

Still, the record has no major trophy attached. Pochettino did not win a trophy with the USMNT, making him the first permanent hire since Steve Sampson to end a tenure with the national team trophyless. His next challenge is a far larger club stage. He will be Man United’s eighth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. For American fans, the result is a national team entering a new search just as its coach moves to one of the sport’s most watched clubs.

For now, the focus returns to the pitch. Pochettino has said he wants to honor his remaining obligations before he leaves, and the friendly and qualifying matches ahead will show how the program carries on without him.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.