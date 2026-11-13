Woman wearing a red tie-dye sweatshirt printed with ‘Friday the 13th’ and holding a hockey mask, against a white door – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Friday the 13th lands on November 13 this year, and the familiar unease that comes with it is drawing attention once again ([1]). This year, we’ve had three Friday 13th – the first in February, then March and now November. Few people can say with certainty how a single calendar date came to carry so much dread, which makes its history more interesting than the superstition itself.

Two older fears that merged

The superstition is really two separate ideas stitched together. Fear of the number 13 is so prevalent that it has a scientific name: triskaidekaphobia. Friday carries its own history of bad associations. After all, it was on a Friday, after Judas took the Last Supper’s 13th seat, that Jesus was crucified.

The timeline is murkier than many articles suggest. While negative associations with Fridays and the number 13 existed independently for centuries, the widespread fear of the two occurring together appears to have developed more recently. Friday the 13th and its association with bad luck was first written about in 19th-century France. Historians have not identified one moment when the two fears fused into a single American-style superstition.

Three stories about the 13th guest

Several explanations circulate, and each one centers on a banquet or a meal. Most of them involve a 13th guest whose arrival brings trouble.

Norse mythology: In Norse mythology, for example, Loki is said to have arrived as the 13th guest at a feast in Valhalla, bringing chaos and death.

In Norse mythology, for example, Loki is said to have arrived as the 13th guest at a feast in Valhalla, bringing chaos and death. The Last Supper: The seating arrangement at the Last Supper is believed to have given rise to a longstanding Christian superstition that having 13 guests at a table was a bad omen.

The seating arrangement at the Last Supper is believed to have given rise to a longstanding Christian superstition that having 13 guests at a table was a bad omen. The crucifixion: The next day, of course, was Good Friday, the day of Jesus’ crucifixion.

Some popular accounts go further. Dan Brown’s 2003 novel “The Da Vinci Code” helped popularize the incorrect claim that the superstition originated with the arrests of hundreds of members of the Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307. Historians still debate the role of that event. Some historians say further cemented the day’s unlucky reputation, yet there is little evidence it created the superstition in the first place.

Why the fear persists

Most researchers say the day itself has no measurable effect on fortune. Most research has shown that the day isn’t any more unlucky than other days on the calendar. Psychologist Stuart Vyse nonetheless suggested the dread comes from a combination of the 13th guest and the crucifixion. In his words, it is a “sort of double whammy of 13 falling on an already nervous day,” according to his 2014 remarks to National Geographic.

The fear has also shaped everyday habits. Some hotels and office buildings skip labeling a 13th floor, while certain airlines omit row 13 from their seating arrangements. Franklin Roosevelt is often cited as someone who avoided travel on Fridays, and Winston Churchill reportedly considered traveling on Friday the 13th unlucky ([2]). For some people, the anxiety is serious. Fear of Friday the 13th causes some people to experience anxiety, which can include physical symptoms such as increased heart rate, sweating, breathing rapidly, or trembling.

A date that lives on in stories

The fear is also an American cultural habit. According to the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute, an estimated 17 to 21 million people in the United States are affected by a fear of Friday the 13th, although such figures come from a single organization and are difficult to verify independently. Popular culture has amplified the reputation, from horror films to novels, and the calendar guarantees the date returns. Friday the 13th, which occurs when the 13th day of a month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday, happens at least once a year and sometimes up to three times a year.

For those who feel uneasy this Friday, the origin story offers a useful perspective. The dread draws on a Norse dinner party, a Last Supper seating chart and centuries of folklore, yet no single event explains it. The date endures less because of evidence than because of the stories people keep telling about it.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.