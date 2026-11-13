Three friends at a football watch party: a smiling man in a navy jersey and two women, one in a green number 13 jersey, sharing game-day snacks at a spread decorated with football-themed trays. – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

The next lead of ABC’s long-running dating franchise is coming from the locker room rather than the reality television circuit. Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman, 27, was named the star of The Bachelor‘s 30th season, a milestone that marks the show’s return after a lengthy break ([1]). The announcement came on Good Morning America on Friday, November 13, and it set up one of the more unusual casting choices in the franchise’s recent history.

A quarterback from Charlotte with a college track record

Hartman grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and played his college football at Wake Forest before finishing his career at Notre Dame. He set the Atlantic Coast Conference records for most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. He also appeared in the second season of the Netflix docuseries QB1: Beyond the Lights, which follows high school quarterbacks chasing their football dreams.

His professional path has been less direct. After finishing his college football career, Hartman signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He is listed with the team’s practice squad, a role that keeps him in the organization without a regular place on the active game-day roster.

Why this season matters to ABC

Season 30 of The Bachelor is scheduled to premiere Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu. The series has been off the air for an extended stretch. The most recent season, starring Grant Ellis, aired from January through March 2025, while the last installment of the franchise was Bachelor in Paradise season 10 in summer 2025.

The gap was not entirely scheduling. ABC pulled a previously planned season after footage surfaced from a 2023 domestic dispute involving its lead, during which she was seen throwing chairs while their child was nearby. Season 30 is the first season of a Bachelor franchise to air since that season was canceled days before its premiere. The new season also comes with an accelerated production schedule.

Key facts at a glance

Lead: Sam Hartman, 27, Washington Commanders quarterback

Premiere: Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Streaming: Hulu, the following day

Background: Wake Forest and Notre Dame, with Atlantic Coast Conference passing records

Nerves, expectations and a health story

Hartman was candid about the challenge ahead. “I’m excited but also very nervous,” Hartman said on Good Morning America in his first interview about his search for love. He acknowledged that the format is demanding, saying he has difficulty holding a conversation with just one person, and he predicted that season 30 will be a tough one to navigate.

Hartman has also faced serious health news. In 2022, while playing at Wake Forest, he was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, a rare condition that causes blood clots in a vein near the collarbone. He returned to the field that season and received the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award, which recognizes the conference’s “most courageous” football player. Teammates have offered him advice ahead of the role, though he joked that he probably will not follow much of it.

What comes next

The casting places a current professional athlete in one of television’s most recognizable romantic roles, and it arrives as the franchise tries to rebuild its audience after a difficult stretch. Fans of both the NFL and Bachelor Nation will have a clear point of entry when the season premieres in March. For now, the central question is whether a quarterback who has spent his career reading defenses can handle the pace of a season built around a series of roses.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.