Interior of a car with a steering wheel and a liquor bottle on the passenger seat, suggesting drunk driving – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

St. Cloud, Minn. – A Minnesota state representative was booked into jail Wednesday night after police said his car struck a legally parked vehicle with a man inside. Rep. Daniel Wolgamott, a DFL lawmaker from central Minnesota, now faces drunken driving allegations for the second time in about three years. According to the original report, he also allegedly tried to run from the scene on foot ([1]). These are allegations, and no conviction has been entered in the new case.

A crash on 13th Street North

Officers were first sent to a stalled vehicle blocking traffic in the 1300 block of 13th Street North. Investigators determined that Wolgamott’s vehicle hit another legally parked car with one person inside, according to ([2]). The man in the parked car, 37, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Police concluded that alcohol was a factor and that Wolgamott was impaired, but the department has not said what evidence led to that finding. Reports differ slightly on timing. Some place the crash just before 8 p.m., while others say the arrest came shortly after 9 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

A prior DWI on record

The lawmaker’s earlier case dates to July 2023. A state trooper stopped his vehicle on a highway in rural Kanabec County after noticing it was weaving within its lane, and the car had an expired registration and no front plate. A later criminal complaint said his blood alcohol content, measured within two hours of arrest, was .09, above the .08 legal limit.

Wolgamott pleaded guilty to one count of DWI in that case. He received a 45-day stayed jail sentence, two years of probation and a $400 fine, according to ([3]). The new arrest came about three years after that conviction, which is why it is drawing attention in St. Cloud and beyond.

What comes next

As of the latest reports, the lawmaker had not been formally charged, though jail records listed several preliminary counts. Those counts included:

Criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol

Third degree driving while impaired with one aggravating factor

An additional count of driving while impaired

Several questions remain open. Prosecutors will decide what formal charges to file, and the evidence behind the impairment finding has not been made public. Wolgamott did not seek reelection this year, and his term ends Jan. 4. For the man who was hurt when a car hit his parked vehicle, the outcome of the case may matter as much as the political fallout. Until prosecutors and the courts act, the allegations stand unproven.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.